IPOB

IPOB lauds Trump’s charge to Buhari to end killings of Christians

— 2nd May 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has commended the President of United States of America, Donald Trump, for beaming light on killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The group said it was its letter and demonstration at the White House, before President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to US, which drew the attention of president Trump to the massacre of innocent citizens and other crime being committed against Christians in Nigeria.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, drew the attention of the American people to the plight of Biafrans in detention across Nigeria, especially four persons who are still in detention in a maximum security prison, for coming out to celebrate with millions of other people around the world, the day Trump was sworn into office.

“IPOB commends US president for the direct and serious manner he addressed and demanded immediate end to the serial slaughter of Christians in Nigeria.

“It is to the credit of IPOB that our sustained international advocacy, the letter we sent to President Trump, on the eve of the meeting and the demonstrations we carried out at the White House, were factors responsible for bringing this matter to the attention of President Trump.

“Ikenna Igwe Mazi, Uchenna Innocent, Bright Sunday Okoro and Chidinma Godwin Nwafor are still languishing in prison for no other reason than the fact they celebrated Trump’s victory.

“They are detained  on a trumped up charge of treasonable felony, merely for celebrating the inauguration of Trump,” Powerful said.

