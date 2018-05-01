IPOB lauds Trump’s charge to Buhari to end killing of Christians

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Igbo separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday commended the President of United States of America, Donald Trump, for charging President Muhammadu Buhari to end the killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The group said that it was the letter and demonstration it carried out at the White House before Buhari’s visit to US that drew the attention of the President Trump to the massacre of innocent citizens and other crimes being committed in some parts of the country against Christians.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, drew the attention of the American people to the plight of Biafran separatists in detention across Nigeria, especially four persons that in detention at a maximum security facility for coming out to celebrate with millions of other people around the world the day Trump was sworn into office.

“IPOB commends US President for the direct and serious manner he addressed and demanded immediate end to the serial slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, especially Biafran Christians since the coming of the murderous ‘Buhari’ presidency in 2015. It is to the credit of IPOB that our sustained international advocacy, the letter we sent to President Trump on the eve of the meeting and the demonstrations we carried out at the White House were the factors most responsible for bringing this matter to the attention of President Trump,” the group said in an extensive statement.

It went on to say that “After watching ‘Buhari’s’ cringe worthy body language and cowed persona during the press session at the Rose Garden, like a cat trapped under the headlights of an oncoming vehicle, we knew that whatever stern warning you delivered to him must have shocked him to the bone-marrow.”