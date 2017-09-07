IPOB killings: SEGF denies plotting against FG
— 7th September 2017
From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
The South East Governors’ Forum, Thursday, denied allegation in the social media that it held a meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital where it accused the federal government of killing Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] members.
Reacting to a report credited to one Osita (other names withheld) which alleged that the forum met in Abakaliki where they allegedly accused the federal government of brutality on Nd’Igbo, the chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi described the report as absolute lie.
A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described the report as merely imaginary. He said that the report was meant to embarrass the forum and cause confusion between the governors of the zone and the federal government as part of efforts to work against the peace process with the IPOB.
He accused the originators of the falsehood of trying to sabotage the peace being created between the forum and leadership of the IPOB.
Umahi said: “While it is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of our people including the IPOB, it is rather embarrassing to link the forum to whatever politics of bitterness in any part of the country.
“Firstly, the writer and his paymasters failed to meet up with the realities on ground as concerns the already initiated move between the governors’ forum and leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu reached during our last meeting in our secretariat in Enugu.
“It is therefore the wish of the forum to assure the public that the communiqué raised during our last meeting with IPOB leadership still stands and anybody circulating any report contrary is the real enemy of Nd’Igbo and should be disregarded” it added.
The statement further disclosed that there was no such meeting as reported by the agent, adding that the chairman of the forum, Governor Umahi whom he quoted as issuing the statement was not even in the country as he is outside the country on investment drive for the development of his state.
He said that the forum is working in synergy with the federal government and other federating units towards economic and regional integration and development of the South East region and called on members of the public to disregard every attempt by amorphous groups to instigate crisis between the zone and the federal government
As far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned, the final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War has begun, and Deadline is October 1st 2017. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for the final battle to play his or her role in it, vacates Biafraland now or get crushed with the enemy in this final battle of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. Biafran David’s Stone is Biafran Fire to Burn Down the enemy’s barracks, thugs in the name of military, police, dss etc., the enemy’s vehicles etc. God has put the enemy in Biafra hands to crush- there is no escape rout for the enemy in Biafraland, their end is on Biafran Soil. After the victorious storm, a Prosperrous Nation will be built in Biafraland. God Is With Us!!!
As I already said, any of the five governors who do not want to serve as interim governor under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, from October 1st 2017, vacates now or get crushed with the enemy in this final battle of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!
There is nothing call FG, it is political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria- who are enemy of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. If the five governors or any of them do not stand for the Operation Burn Down the enemy in Biafraland, the individual or five of them are then enemy that will go down with the enemy in this final battle of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!