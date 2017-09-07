The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2017 - Ogun: At least 22 dead, 152 injured in road crashes during Sallah holidays
7th September 2017 - IPOB killings: SEGF denies plotting against FG
7th September 2017 - Recession exit: US denies praising FG
7th September 2017 - AfDB will give Nigeria whatever it wants — Official
7th September 2017 - Ondo police parade 14 robbery suspects
7th September 2017 - After summons, Aisha Alhassan says ‘let God’s will be done’ 
7th September 2017 - Diarrhoea: Kebbi govt. re-introduces sanitation exercise
7th September 2017 - BREAKING: Presidency summons Aisha Alhassan to Aso Rock
7th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Aggrieved councilors fume, back Mbah
7th September 2017 - Igbo genetically ancient biblical Jews, not modern Jews –Njemanze
Home / Cover / IPOB killings: SEGF denies plotting against FG

IPOB killings: SEGF denies plotting against FG

— 7th September 2017

 

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The South East Governors’ Forum, Thursday, denied allegation in the social media that it held a meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital where it accused the federal government of killing Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] members.

Reacting to a report credited to one Osita (other names withheld) which alleged that the forum met in Abakaliki where they allegedly accused the federal government of brutality on Nd’Igbo, the chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi described the report as absolute lie.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described the report as merely imaginary. He said that the report was meant to embarrass the forum and cause confusion between the governors of the zone and the federal government as part of efforts to work against the peace process with the IPOB.

He accused the originators of the falsehood of trying to sabotage the peace being created between the forum and leadership of the IPOB.

Umahi said: “While it is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of our people including the IPOB, it is rather embarrassing to link the forum to whatever politics of bitterness in any part of the country.

“Firstly, the writer and his paymasters failed to meet up with the realities on ground as concerns the already initiated move between the governors’ forum and leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu reached during our last meeting in our secretariat in Enugu.

“It is therefore the wish of the forum to assure the public that the communiqué raised during our last meeting with IPOB leadership still stands and anybody circulating any report contrary is the real enemy of Nd’Igbo and should be disregarded” it added.

The statement further disclosed that there was no such meeting as reported by the agent, adding that the chairman of the forum, Governor Umahi whom he quoted as issuing the statement was not even in the country as he is outside the country on investment drive for the development of his state.

He said that the forum is working in synergy with the federal government and other federating units towards economic and regional integration and development of the South East region and called on members of the public to disregard every attempt by amorphous groups to instigate crisis between the zone and the federal government

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 7th September 2017 at 4:35 pm
    Reply

    As far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned, the final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War has begun, and Deadline is October 1st 2017. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for the final battle to play his or her role in it, vacates Biafraland now or get crushed with the enemy in this final battle of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. Biafran David’s Stone is Biafran Fire to Burn Down the enemy’s barracks, thugs in the name of military, police, dss etc., the enemy’s vehicles etc. God has put the enemy in Biafra hands to crush- there is no escape rout for the enemy in Biafraland, their end is on Biafran Soil. After the victorious storm, a Prosperrous Nation will be built in Biafraland. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 7th September 2017 at 4:40 pm
    Reply

    As I already said, any of the five governors who do not want to serve as interim governor under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, from October 1st 2017, vacates now or get crushed with the enemy in this final battle of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 7th September 2017 at 4:57 pm
    Reply

    There is nothing call FG, it is political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria- who are enemy of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. If the five governors or any of them do not stand for the Operation Burn Down the enemy in Biafraland, the individual or five of them are then enemy that will go down with the enemy in this final battle of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB killings: SEGF denies plotting against FG

— 7th September 2017

  From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The South East Governors’ Forum, Thursday, denied allegation in the social media that it held a meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital where it accused the federal government of killing Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] members. Reacting to a report credited to one Osita (other names withheld) which alleged…

  • Recession exit: US denies praising FG

    — 7th September 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has said it never at any time applauded the federal government (FG) for allegedly exiting recession. It also said the statement credited to USAID in the Thursday edition of Leadership Newspaper, was false, even as it said the David Musa who was quoted…

  • AfDB will give Nigeria whatever it wants — Official

    — 7th September 2017

    The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) will continue to respond to the demands of African Governments and its private sector customers, the bank’s Head of ICT Operations, Mr Nicholas Williams, said in Lagos on Thursday. Williams told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)on the sidelines of a Two-Day Indo-African ICT Expo in Lagos, that Nigeria was…

  • Ondo police parade 14 robbery suspects

    — 7th September 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Police command has paraded 14 armed robbery suspects allegedly operating in the state. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Gbenga Adeyanju who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters in Akure said the combined efforts of security agents in the state led to the arrest of the suspects. The…

  • After summons, Aisha Alhassan says ‘let God’s will be done’ 

    — 7th September 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, has been summoned to the Presidential Villa. The Minister who was sighted around 2:24pm leaving the Presidential Villa was cornered by State House Correspondents to react media report credited to her that she will support Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, if he decides to…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share