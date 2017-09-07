IPOB killings: SEGF denies plotting against FG

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The South East Governors’ Forum, Thursday, denied allegation in the social media that it held a meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital where it accused the federal government of killing Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] members.

Reacting to a report credited to one Osita (other names withheld) which alleged that the forum met in Abakaliki where they allegedly accused the federal government of brutality on Nd’Igbo, the chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi described the report as absolute lie.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, described the report as merely imaginary. He said that the report was meant to embarrass the forum and cause confusion between the governors of the zone and the federal government as part of efforts to work against the peace process with the IPOB.

He accused the originators of the falsehood of trying to sabotage the peace being created between the forum and leadership of the IPOB.

Umahi said: “While it is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of our people including the IPOB, it is rather embarrassing to link the forum to whatever politics of bitterness in any part of the country.

“Firstly, the writer and his paymasters failed to meet up with the realities on ground as concerns the already initiated move between the governors’ forum and leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu reached during our last meeting in our secretariat in Enugu.

“It is therefore the wish of the forum to assure the public that the communiqué raised during our last meeting with IPOB leadership still stands and anybody circulating any report contrary is the real enemy of Nd’Igbo and should be disregarded” it added.

The statement further disclosed that there was no such meeting as reported by the agent, adding that the chairman of the forum, Governor Umahi whom he quoted as issuing the statement was not even in the country as he is outside the country on investment drive for the development of his state.

He said that the forum is working in synergy with the federal government and other federating units towards economic and regional integration and development of the South East region and called on members of the public to disregard every attempt by amorphous groups to instigate crisis between the zone and the federal government