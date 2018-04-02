The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group
2nd April 2018 - Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba for 2 months
2nd April 2018 - Ahead 2019, PDP members defect to APC in Yobe
2nd April 2018 - Abe, others move to reconcile aggrieved APC members
2nd April 2018 - Ekiti 2018: PDP loses aspirants, serving senator to SDP
2nd April 2018 - Soldiers allegedly beat 27-year-old man to death in Taraba State
2nd April 2018 - How Winnie Mandela died
2nd April 2018 - Community laments alleged plot to take over land, write Ugwuanyi
2nd April 2018 - Man nabbed for hacking elder brother, wife to death in Ogun
2nd April 2018 - Sokoto intensifies efforts in routine Polio immunization
Home / Cover / National / IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group

IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group

— 2nd April 2018

Jeff Amechi  Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the plot to grant amnesty to Boko Haram sects as a confirmation even to the most ardent supporters of the government that ‘Boko Haram is part and parcel of the present government’.

The group alleged that Boko Haram was a well documented atrocities that propelled Buhari into office and thereby merely reciprocating that very gesture now through the planned  amnesty in the hope that a comprehensive agreement with the group would guarantee him a second term.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, alleged that President Buhari’s “bigoted fundamentalist disposition was as a result of his deep affinity with the tendencies of Boko Haram, the same way he had become beholden to Fulani killer herdsmen that are decimating innocent non Muslim populations across the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria.”

Powerful continued,  “Journalists should also endeavour to seek the reaction of Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors that proscribed peaceful IPOB on this issue of Boko Haram amnesty. What their take is on the supposed release without trial for killers of Igbo people at Mubi and Madala among others. The silence of these groups ie Ohaneze Ndigbo and South Eastern Governors who themselves conspired to invite the Nigerian military to commit mass murder in Afaraukwu Umuahia, Ngwa, Aba and Igweocha (Port Harcourt) should hang their heads in shame”.

“The same Hausa/Fulani rulers they were desperately trying to please by proscribing IPOB activities are now the same people setting free killers of Igbo people in the north without the courtesy of mere consultation to seek their opinion. Hausa Fulani northern leadership are busy protecting those that killed Igbos in the name of Islam while Igbo politicians and Ohaneze Ndigbo are busy helping the same north to kill their own people who are non-violently fighting for their freedom. Where is the morality in the stance of Ohaneze and Southeast governors against IPOB? Let the people and posterity judge them”.

“If anything, the proposed amnesty for Boko Haram terrorists is confirmation that the entire information management machinery of this APC government is run on lies by a bunch of shameless liars led by the Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed. Is this not the same Boko Haram they claim to have defeated five times already, how come they are negotiating permanent ceasefire with them?

“Are we to now believe that Boko Haram was not defeated in the first place after all? It didn’t come to us as a surprise that this Buhari led APC government is now seeking to acknowledge publicly what they have been doing in secret all along, which is granting early release and amnesty to confirmed killers and terrorists.

“There is something about the mindset of this Buhari administration that predisposes it to killers and terrorists. What this move confirms, even to the most ardent supporters of the government is that Boko Haram is part and parcel of the present government.

“Buhari’s bigoted fundamentalist disposition is as a result of his deep affinity with the murderous tendencies of Boko Haram, the same way he has become beholden to Fulani killer herdsmen that are decimating innocent non Muslim populations across the Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria. Boko Haram’s well documented atrocities propelled Buhari into office so he is merely reciprocating that very gesture now through this amnesty in the hope that a comprehensive agreement with the terror group will guarantee him a second term.

“As long as some politicians from  Southern Nigeria and Middle Belt are still divided in their respective  approaches to the issue of Nigeria’s existence, the core north will continue to take advantage of their one Nigeria mindset to perpetuate impunity whilst in government,” Powerful stated.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB kicks against FG’s proposed amnesty for Boko Haram group

— 2nd April 2018

Jeff Amechi  Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the plot to grant amnesty to Boko Haram sects as a confirmation even to the most ardent supporters of the government that ‘Boko Haram is part and parcel of the present government’. The group alleged that Boko Haram was a well documented atrocities…

  • Exercise Ayem Akpatuma TARABA

    Army extends Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Taraba for 2 months

    — 2nd April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has announced the extension of its ongoing internal security operation codenamed “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma” in Taraba State to curb the crisis between Fulani herdsmen and natives. The Army said “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma”, launched on February 20 in some states including Taraba, has been extended for two months in Taraba…

  • PDP Defect

    Ahead 2019, PDP members defect to APC in Yobe

    — 2nd April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Some chieftains of People Democratic Party (PDP), in Yobe State, have defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead the 2019 electioneering. The defection of about 1000 members came from Potiskum, PDP stronghold in Yobe where some top members renounced their membership of the party they served since 1999 when Nigeria…

  • APC Rivers

    Abe, others move to reconcile aggrieved APC members

    — 2nd April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The senator Magnus Abe-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, has initiated an Outreach and Reconciliation Committee to reunite aggrieved members of the party in the state. The decision was part of the resolutions contained in the group’s communiqué issued, on Monday, after a dispassionate and robust appraisal of…

  • Ekiti aspirants

    Ekiti 2018: PDP loses aspirants, serving senator to SDP

    — 2nd April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost some of its aspirants and a serving senator to the Social Democratic party (SDP). Daily Sun checks revealed that some aggrieved aspirants who had been at war with the state chapter of the party over the overwhelming support of Governor…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share