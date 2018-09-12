Says no security agents, government can stop it

Urges banks, schools, markets to remain closed

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Despite several warning and show of force by security agents in the South East against the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the group, on Wednesday, said that there was no going back on shutting down of South East and South-South, on Friday, in protest against the killings, arrest, detention and molestation of its members by the Federal Government.

The group advised all the schools, banks, markets, workplaces to shutdown as well as no vehicular movement on Friday being September 14, 2018, in all parts of South East, South-South and all the Biafraland.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement, said that any person or persons found outside on the September 14, 2018 will be recorded as an enemy of Biafra and would be dealt with accordingly, adding that such person or persons, along with their families, will face the eternal wrath and consequences of their actions.

Powerful statement read, “IPOB wish to reaffirm our resolve and determination to ensure a total lockdown of the whole of Biafraland (South East/South South) contrary to the childish and laughable utterances and threats from Fulani police commissioners in Imo, Anambra and Enugu.

“The order from IPOB remains that every Biafran, both home and abroad, is expected to stay indoors, away from work, market and roads, from dusk on Thursday September 13 to dawn on Friday September 14, 2018”.

“A special compliance unit has been set up by IPOB High Command to monitor and take record of traitors and saboteurs who may have been recruited by the government to undermine the sanctity of the occasion.

“Any person or persons found outside on the 14th of September 2018 will be recorded as an enemy of Biafra and dealt with accordingly.

“Such person or persons along with their families will face the eternal wrath and consequences of their actions.

“This IPOB generation will not forgive any act of treachery capable of derailing our march to freedom.

“We are determined that South East and South South shall never suffer the same fate as the Middle Belt, where Fulani impunity and murderous tendencies have all but rendered them a conquered people in a conquered territory.

“September 14 is the day we Biafrans shall collectively say to ourselves and the world that enough is enough! All the injustice that Nigeria has become can no longer be tolerated.

“What we are fighting against is slavery and subjugation by a very corrupt minority of unenlightened people who think it is their British given right to lord it over the majority.

“Our honour and dignity as Biafrans is at stake going by the utterances of Fulani police commissioners in the East that have taken it upon themselves to threaten an entire race of people.

“We must be mindful of the fact that this yearly Operation Python Dance, if allowed to continue, will become a permanent feature that will place our land under Jihadi military occupation for a third of the year.

“Our children and generations unborn will suffer the indignity of having soldiers blocking roads, molesting and killing people for full four months of each year. Only a nation populated by cowards and idiots will allow such nonsense to stand”.

“Lest we forget why we must sit-at-home on the 14th, there is need to constantly remind ourselves that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the only man brave enough to confront the Fulani caliphate expansionist tendencies; the man who sacrificed everything we all hold dear in order to liberate us from bondage, is still missing with his parents.

“Are we going to forget so soon that our wives, mothers, grandmothers and great grand mothers were shamefully humiliated by a northern Fulani police commissioner in Owerri only a few weeks ago?

“No governor or socio-cultural leader rose up that occasion to condemn their abominable and sacrilegious incarceration.

“Instead these shameless men we call governors have decided to hand over their states to Fulani military and police commanders to do their dirty jobs for them.

“Some of those killed during Operation Python Dance 2 last year are yet to be properly identified and buried but here we are again confronted by another Operation Python Dance.

“Mass graves litter Biafraland that require urgent international investigation, another reason why we must sit-at-home.

“Those we regard as political leaders have turned to collaborators and agents of the oppressor.

“Some of them have publicly boasted that they will sabotage Biafra again as they did in the past.

“To correct all these anomalies in our land, we must sit-at-home on Friday September 14 to send a clear unmistakable message that Biafra cannot be subdued, neither can the betrayal from Ohaneze Ndigbo and South East governors stop IPOB agitation.

“By observing the sit-at-home Friday, we the people of Biafra will be conveying an unequivocal message to the international community that we are determined to live as free men in Biafra, away from bondage that Nigeria has become.

14th of September 2018 will send the clearest message to our detractors that we as a people will no longer allow ourselves to be held hostage to Fulani military terrorism” the statement stated.