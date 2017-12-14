IPOB insists on Biafra
— 14th December 2017
- Raps Ohanaeze on Lagos meeting
From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday said majority of Igbo people are firmly behind the quest for restoration of Biafra independence and not restructuring.
The pro-Biafran group also criticised the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for today’s proposed crucial meeting of Ndigbo to discuss restructuring in Lagos, instead of Igboland. It described the event as a desperate attempt by the President of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, to “relaunch his tattered image as Igbo leader.”
IPOB, in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, noted that Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-Cultural group can never organise any serious gathering outside Yorubaland and wondered why Chief Nwodo must run to a Yoruba territory to conduct his restructuring debate.
IPOB urged all Biafrans, especially those of Igbo extraction, to boycott the Lagos meeting, describing it as “Aso Rock sponsored gathering in Lagos.
“Arewa Consultative Forum consigns all their activities in Northern Nigeria, Afenifere always conduct their activities in Yorubaland, why must Ohanaeze Ndigbo move their activities outside Igboland to Lagos? It shows they are not proud of their land or people.
“The sole purpose of the gathering in Lagos is to create the impression that Nwodo is still in charge, despite the obvious death of the restructuring debate in the absence of the momentum provided by IPOB. Lagos is not and can never be the home of Igbo people, no matter how many millennia they may have lived there.
“Having lost credibility all over Igboland for his serial betrayal, Chief Nwodo has run to Lagos, the practice pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere Lagos, today, December 14, 2017, to relaunch his tattered image as Igbo leader. If he is, indeed, the leader of Igbo, what is he doing, convening a crucial meeting about Ndigbo in Lagos? Lagos is Yorubaland, not Igboland.
“Afenifere never organised any serious gathering outside Yorubaland, so why must Chief Nwodo run to Yoruba territory to conduct his restructuring debate. Is it because Igbo people are firmly behind IPOB quest for total Biafra independence not his restructuring agenda? Or is it because he knows nobody will attend his gathering of traitors anywhere on Igbo soil.
We are urging all Biafrans, especially those of Igbo extraction, to boycott this sponsored gathering in Lagos.
“We are aware that a lot of money has been spent to mobilise dance troops from Anambra and Enugu States to charter buses with the promise of N350,000 pledge for any group that performs for Nwodo at Surulere today,” the group alleged.
Of course,without Aburi Accord,we Biafran Veteran Army Officers,who led our heroics and gallant boys to battles during the Biafran-Nigerian war, will never ever settle for nothingh but a full restoration of our Sovereign Republic of Biafra.
After all,our then Commander in Chief,the late Major General Phillip Effiong had odered us to cease fire but not
to surrender to the fucking bloody Nigerian Vanddals.
The Nga (Shosho) traitor,Pol Pot Yakubu Gowon was damned magnanimous and fair in his declaration of no-
victor no-vanquished.
We Biafrans are Christians and shall never ever be citizens of this Islamic Republic of Nigeria,which is an OIC
G8 ,G15 Member State and is ruled by Sharia -jurisprudence.
Just this year alone,our Fulani rogue President.Mallam Muhammadu Buhari,has attended two OIC Summits in
Istanbul,Turkey.
The first, a couple of months ago was on G15 Economic and Monetary Corporations and the current one, is
on Jerusalem as the Capital of the Palestinians.
How delusional, pig-headed and uniformed of the muslims indeed.The muslims claim that in Jerusalem is the
the third holiest ground of Islam because their false Prophet,Mohammed rose to heaven exactly at the spot
where Al Akhsa Mosque stands.
But the fact of the matter is that Mohammed,the Prophet of the muslims never ever did in his life time,set his
filthy feet in Jerusalem.Besides,at the very spot where Al Akhsa Mosque stands is where King Solomon 900
year BC and 1500 years before Prophet Mohammed, built the first Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.
That Grand Tempel was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD, who at the same time expelled the Jews from
Palestine.
The Crusders ( indeed the Templers ) rebuilt that Temple as a Christian Cathedral.But when Saladine and his Jihadist morons defeated and routed the Crusaders from the Holy Land,they converted it into the present day
Al Akhsa Mosque,the purported 3rd Holiest Site of the Muslims.
But according to the Holy Bible,Juresalem is the CIty of King David.Jerusalem is therefore the eternal Capital of
the chosen people of God,the Jewish people.
So ,President Buhari has brazenly within this year, 2017 and on two consecutive occasions,violated article 10 of our Constiuitution on the Secularity of our Commonwealth Republic by attending an OIC Conference in Istanbul,Turkey.
Buhari and his Daura Clan and kinsmen and women are running this country as their Private Estate.
Mainagate seems to have already been sweep under the carpet.But that is a case in which President Buhari’s
Daura clan members travelled to Dubia,shared recovered Pension Funds with the fugitive,Mallam Abdulrasheed Maina,smmugled him into Nigeria and reinstated him with promotion in office at the behest of their
Principal,the President.
What about the $25bn contract for petroleum exploration in the North , awarded by the President nephew,the
Managing Director of NNPC to himself and members of his Daura clan?
The lazy beggar folk and parasites are sharing our oil and gas Biafran money like a piece of cake amongst
themselves and yet,they claim to be fighting corruption.What a country!
The Abokis want to make our youths beggers like their Almajiris and street urchins of their Islamic North.
Enough is enough!
It is about time we Nigerians go our fucking separate ways.
All Hail Biafra,the land of the Rising Sun!!!