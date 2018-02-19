The Sun News
19th February 2018 - IPOB insists on Biafra
19th February 2018 - Lassa fever kills 3 in Delta
19th February 2018 - Wike preaches unity, development in Rivers
19th February 2018 - Obasanjo to carry out medical checks in Bayelsa specialist hospital
19th February 2018 - 2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers
19th February 2018 - Rice smuggling booms despite FG’s total ban
19th February 2018 - Local investors need incentives to grow Nigeria’s economy – Ikpea
19th February 2018 - Benefits inherent in merging Nigeria’s aviation, tourism sectors
19th February 2018 - Air Peace lauds NCAA for Nigeria’s high safety rating
IPOB insists on Biafra

— 19th February 2018

•Dismisses FG’s support for state police

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said its interest remains the full restoration of the sovereignty of the nation of Biafra and “not in whatever structural reforms the Nigerian government intends to undertake.”

 IPOB insisted that anything being done by the Nigerian government short of a referendum to ascertain the wishes of the people would be dead on arrival.

 In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group said: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra, are not interested in whatever structural reforms the government of Nigeria wishes to undertake because the key tenet of democracy, which is public debate and vote on a crucial matter, is conspicuously lacking in their approach and proposal for State Police.

 “Our primary interest remains the full restoration of the full sovereignty of the nation of Biafra and nothing more.

“Anything short of a referendum to ascertain the wishes of the people is dead on arrival for us.

“We are democrats by genetic disposition, which means that our belief that power resides with the people is sacrosanct.”

The group described the State Police proposal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee as a calculated fraud and an election gimmick meant to confuse the people.

It said: “Even the most unintelligent person knows that this state police proposal is a key component, if not the central plank, of report on restructuring by the APC committee appointed by the presidency.

 “It is a calculated fraud designed to buy time and confuse the gullible.

“It is merely an election gimmick calculated to deflect attention and convey the impression that this is a listening government, which is a lie.

“The APC regime promised restructuring before they were elected into power.

“Today, they are ardent opponents of restructuring. With this state police gimmick, once you elect them back in 2019, they will become critics of state police.

“Only the gullible, foolish and unintelligent will be taken in by this charade.

“Had this regime been sincere about their intentions, they would have implemented the proposal immediately rather than merely issuing it as a report to be debated upon.”

 

