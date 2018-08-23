IPOB: Incarceration of women protesters affront on Igbo – Group— 23rd August 2018
The group described the arrest and detention of the women by security agents as part of the official oppression of the Igbo.
Magnus Eze, Enugu
A frontline Igbo socio-cultural association, Igbo Bu Igbo (IBI), has told the Federal Government to stop the humiliation of Igbo women under the dubious guise of crackdown on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
READ ALSO: Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women
Speaking in reaction to the mass arrest of women who demonstrated in Owerri to demand the whereabouts of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the group described the arrest and detention of the women by security agents as part of the official oppression of the Igbo.
In a statement by its Chancellor, Dr. Law Mefor and Publicity Secretary, Chijioke Ndukwe, yesterday, IBI wondered why the police descended so heavily on harmless women who were exercising their rights to peaceful assembly.
“It is with sadness and regret that we observe the continued inhuman treatment being meted out to women of Igbo extraction who were brutalised by the police before being clamped into detention in Owerri the Imo State capital.
“We wish to state categorically, without any iota of equivocation, that these women who were harmless were merely exercising their rights to peaceful assembly when they were heavily descended upon by the police in a manner akin to that of a war situation as if they were common criminals.
“The images emanating from the detention centre of the women are disturbing and unacceptable to us. It is even worse that these women, some of whom are in their 60s, are being denied food and their medicines as their family members and loved ones are denied access to them, thereby leaving them to starved and at the danger of death.”
This is oppression of the Constitutional Order, and Fundamental Human Rights using intimidated Judiciary like during the Military era of 1984 to 1986