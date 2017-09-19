IPOB: I’ll never support disintegration of Nigeria, says Wike

By Adewale Banjo

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will never support the disintegration of Nigeria.

This was just as the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) said Wike’s actions, especially his state-wide broadcast helped to restore peace in Rivers, despite the challenges.

Wike, in apparent response to NGF, declared that he will continue to protect all Nigerians and foreigners living in the state.

He said: “Rivers state believes in the unity of this country. Rivers state will not be a part of those calling for the disintegration of Nigeria. We owe it a duty to protect every Nigerian living in the state.

“I will not allow any group to intimidate, harass or attack other Nigerians living in the state. We are Rivers people and we belong to the Niger Delta.”

While stating that violence can never lead to the resolution of any grievances, governor Wike urged those who are aggrieved to embrace dialogue in the interest of peace and development.

“I am not against anyone who wants to protest any grievance but, there are channels for such protests,” he noted.

Wike also said the people of Rivers state have peculiar grievances against developmental issues in the country and pointed out that as governor, he has raised such issues but will never support the disintegration of the country.

Earlier, NGF Chairman and Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, expressed happiness with governor Wike and declared, “we are proud of you. We are associating ourselves with you. Nigeria is greater than political differences. We belong to one political family and that is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No interest should be bigger than the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You believe in the Nigerian Project.

For that, we remain eternally grateful.”

The Forum called for “the enthronement of peace building measures despite the challenges facing the country.” The NGF said no law-abiding Nigerians deserves to be punished because of where they reside and do business.

Shettima said despite the unfortunate incident in Abia, steps have been taken to ensure there are no retaliatory attacks in different parts of the country.