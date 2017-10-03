IPOB: Group calls for unity

From: Lawrence Enyoghasu and Ekeh Geoffrey

An ideological Igbo group, the Worldwide United Forum for Igbo Patrons and Aborigines (WUFIPA), has called for unity among the Igbo to tackle all challenges facing the region.

This call was made, on Tuesday, by the president of the group, Comrade Pastor Edwin Chukwudireobi, at the maiden general meeting held in Lagos.

He maintained that the group was not out to tackle any existing socio-political group, rather to lend credence and support to ideological views on national issues through its parent body, Ohanaze Ndi-Igbo.

“We are calling on Igbo to take caution and remain steadfast to their self, the situation of the country needs unity. Part of the tool that is used against us in this region is the fact that we are perceived as not being united, but we are and we need to continue to be.

“Other issues that we need to face that the situation in the country is distracting us from is the issue of our language. There is a study by UNESCO that the igbo language will be extinct in the nearest future and that is what is happening. Most of the pressure against the regions is for the people to desire to belong and follow. That is why our people need to think of the region before taking any step; they should bring back the wealth and love,” he stated.