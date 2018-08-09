– The Sun News
OHANAEZE

IPOB gives conditions for peace with Ohanaeze, S’East govs

— 9th August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, gave conditions for a possible  genuine peace and reconciliation with Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East governors, whom it has been in a face-off with.

The group said the only way out of the face-off was for Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the South East governors to  produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and his parents, allegedly abducted by the army during the attack on their Afaraukwu, Abia State  home, last year October.

In a statement signed by Deputy leader of IPOB, Uche Mefor and the group’s  Head of  Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem and made available to newsmen by   the   Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group gave five conditions for reconciliation, which also included the lifting of the ban on the proscription of IPOB.

Last weekend, a meeting was convened by Prof. Ben Nwabueze in his Ogbaru home, Anambra State to broker peace between Biafra agitators, Igbo leaders and the President General  of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo. IPOB’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor and some clergymen were in attendance.

IPOB statement read in part: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo should  lead Igbo governors in the public de-proscription of IPOB in the South East. This is because we are mindful of the fact that Ohanaeze Ndigbo and lgbo governors were the first to ban IPOB  before the Federal Government stepped in to tag all of us terrorists.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo must prevail on the Federal Government to de-proscribe IPOB. This is an absolute prerequisite. An  unreserved apology must be tendered to IPOB over the complicity of lgbo governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in instigating Operation Python Dance  that resulted in the death of hundreds of IPOB activists.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo should publicly  demand the whereabouts of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, his parents, Sir I. O Kanu and Ugoeze Sally N. Kanu. They should also apologise to the Afaraukwu Ibeku community for their complicity in the invasion of the palace of their traditional ruler.

“The Federal Government should set up a high powered delegation to meet with IPOB High Command in Europe to negotiate terms for a final status settlement.

“When these conditions are met, only then will IPOB be in a position to agree on modalities on how best to work closely with Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership to achieve the ultimate goal of genuine Igbo/Biafra emancipation.”

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 9th August 2018 at 8:09 am
    Peace is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic in which fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates will not exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria and the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. are erased with the clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy. Peace which must be accomplished with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Any individual or group which do not join the Revolution now in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun, do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Share