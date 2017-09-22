The Sun News
Home / World News / IPOB: France demands evidence to support Nigeria’s claim

IPOB: France demands evidence to support Nigeria’s claim

— 22nd September 2017

• We’re not aware of  FG’s request to ban group’s radio  –UK

By Emma Emeozor

France has denied knowledge of the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in its territory.

On Wednesday, the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed told the press that the financial headquarters of IPOB is in France. “Let me tell you, the financial headquarters is in France, we know, but you see, can you as a government stop sending money to your parents?”

But in a communiqué made available to Daily Sun yesterday, the French Embassy in Abuja expressed surprise over Mohammed’s statement.

The communiqué signed by the Embassy’s Press Officer, Ms Claude Abily read: “The Embassy of France was surprised by the statement made yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture indicating that the “financial headquarters” of IPOB were in France.

“We don’t have any knowledge of a particular presence of IPOB in France and the Nigerian authorities never got in touch with the Embassy on this point. We stand ready to examine any information which could support this statement.

Furthermore, we would like to reiterate that France actively cooperates with Nigeria in the field of security and that we strongly support the unity of the country.”

The United Kingdom High Commission in Abuja also responded to Daily Sun’s request for its reaction to Mohammed’s remarks regarding Radio Biafra operating from London. The minister had said the UK government was frustrating Nigeria’s effort to halt the operation of IPOB’s internal radio operating from London.

In its response, the High Commission said it was not aware of any representation from the Nigerian government about Radio Biafra.

The statement signed by the Press and Public Affairs Officer, Joe Abuku read:

“The UK is not aware of any representation from the Nigerian government about Radio Biafra. Were we to receive any such request, we would of course consider it carefully on the basis of the available evidence, recognizing that freedom of speech and expression carries responsibilities.”

1 Comment

  1. Nwagu K V 22nd September 2017 at 10:27 am
    Reply

    So, you see what we have been saying about our honourable lying minister. If nothing is done to stop him, he will lie this country into a diplomatic row. There should be some honour and self-respect in his exalted position.

