IPOB: Ex-senate president petitions UN Security Council

Former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, has petitioned the United Nations (UN) Security Council, over proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ebute was senate president in the Third Republic.

In his petition, the former lawmaker appealed to the security council to investigate IPOB, which he alleged is capable of causing “mass genocide” in Nigeria.

Ebute also alleged in the petition that IPOB is the latest of various terrorist organisations which Nigeria has had to contend with since 2009, when Boko Haram insurgency escalated in the North East.

He added that the Federal Government was almost bringing Boko Haram under control, only for the country to be “woken up by sounds of unpleasant drums of war chanted by emerging terrorists sects, garbed in ethnic separatist movements.”

Ebute also alleged that Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB spread bile and hate campaigns against other ethnicities in Nigeria, and adopted inciting or indecorous language laced in distasteful violent acts, with intent on provoking another civil war in Nigeria. We are sure the UN is aware and, indeed, monitoring the precarious security situation in Nigeria, heightened by terrorist sects and other violent insurrectional groups…

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), under President Muhammadu Buhari, has been battling the scourge of terrorism and allied insurgencies in parts of Nigeria, in the last two years.

“But as the insecurity situation in Nigeria is gradually being normalised, the country is again woken up by sounds of unpleasant drums of war chanted by emerging terrorists sects, garbed in ethnic separatist movements which have perfected plots to unleash more heinous atrocities on Nigeria.

“We wish to notify your office that investigations by the appropriate security authorities in Nigeria have identified the latest and budding terrorists sect in the country as the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)…

“It is, therefore, imperative for the UN, through its organ of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to invoke the suitable laws, and intervene in an apparently smouldering crisis in Nigeria.

“Permitting the progression of this crisis to the level of explosion would be devastating and definitely affect peace and security on the African continent as a whole and create humanitarian crisis of international dimension.”

Ebute also urged the UN security council to investigate IPOB activities and also, initiate actions that would save Nigeria from “this pending catastrophe arranged by IPOB, in order to safeguard international peace and security.”