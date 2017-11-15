IPOB dismisses Buhari SE visit as rubbish

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the much trumpeted visit of President Muhammadu Buhari was a sham and mere propaganda that failed disastrously.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful, while reacting to President Buhari’s visit and speech alleged that it wasn’t the real Buhari that visited the Southeast but a Jubril from Sudan.

“IPOB will not respond directly to the speech because it wasn’t made by Muhammadu Buhari rather it was a man named Jubril from Sudan, imposed on Nigeria by the Aso Rock cabal that was smuggled like a criminal into Abakaliki by South East governors”.

“If indeed that man that came was Buhari, why didn’t he observe normal presidential protocol by addressing the rented crowd that came to welcome him? All the impoverished mothers bussed in from across the South East to perform for him on tarmac all left disappointe”.

“Enugu to Abakaliki is a journey of about an hour with well populated villages along the route. If indeed it was Buhari that came, why didn’t he as the president of Nigeria ride in a motorcade on his way to Ebonyi. What was he afraid of that made him abandon a previously agreed route to take a helicopter to Abakaliki. The much trumpeted visit is a sham and mere propaganda exercise that failed disastrously”.

“How come there was no video or pictorial evidence of Buhari meeting a crowd of people? Where in Igboland is chieftaincy title conferred on somebody in an office and a very tiny one for that matter? Even the traditional ruler performing the ceremony was wearing a government pass like an accredited football coach to a world cup tournament”.

“When the real Buhari visited Biafraland during his campaign in early 2015, he was given a chieftaincy title at Eze Ikonne’s palace not in a tiny office at Abia State Government House”.

“Nothing adds up about this trip so we are unable to make any objective assessment of the visit. South East politicians beholden to Abuja may have seen it as an opportunity to cement their alliance with the North against IPOB but only time will tell. The people of Anambra will pass judgement on the Igbo political class on Saturday. Only then will we know the true impact or otherwise of the purported trip to Biafraland” powerful stated.