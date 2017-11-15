The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - IPOB dismisses Buhari SE visit as rubbish
15th November 2017 - South Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of Nigerians – Amb Mgnuni
15th November 2017 - Anambra Election: Kalu commences personal campaign for Nwoye
15th November 2017 - Light aircraft crash kills 11 in Tanzania
15th November 2017 - Suicide bombers kill 10 in Maiduguri: emergency official
15th November 2017 - Why I can’t abandon Dickson, by Jonathan
15th November 2017 - Zimbabweans in South Africa hope for change at home as army seizes power
15th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Ohanaeze warns troublemakers, IPOB
15th November 2017 - Osinbajo, INEC boss in secret meeting
15th November 2017 - Buhari directs reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides
Home / Cover / National / IPOB dismisses Buhari SE visit as rubbish

IPOB dismisses Buhari SE visit as rubbish

— 15th November 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha 

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the much trumpeted visit of President Muhammadu Buhari was a sham and mere propaganda that failed disastrously. 

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful, while reacting to President Buhari’s visit and speech alleged that it wasn’t the real Buhari that visited the Southeast but a Jubril from Sudan.

“IPOB will not respond directly to the speech because it wasn’t made by Muhammadu Buhari rather it was a man named Jubril from Sudan,  imposed on Nigeria by the Aso Rock cabal that was smuggled like a criminal into Abakaliki by South East governors”.

“If indeed that man that came was Buhari, why didn’t he observe normal presidential protocol by addressing the rented crowd that came to welcome him? All the impoverished mothers bussed in from across the South East to perform for him on tarmac all left disappointe”.

“Enugu to Abakaliki is a journey of about an hour with well populated villages along the route. If indeed it was Buhari that came, why didn’t he as the president of Nigeria ride in a motorcade on his way to Ebonyi. What was he afraid of that made him abandon a previously agreed route to take a helicopter to Abakaliki. The much trumpeted visit is a sham and mere propaganda exercise that failed disastrously”.

“How come there was no video or pictorial evidence of Buhari meeting a crowd of people? Where in Igboland is chieftaincy title conferred on somebody in an office and a very tiny one for that matter? Even the traditional ruler performing the ceremony was wearing a government pass like an accredited football coach to a world cup tournament”.

“When the real Buhari visited Biafraland during his campaign in early 2015, he was given a chieftaincy title at Eze Ikonne’s palace not in a tiny office at Abia State Government House”.

“Nothing adds up about this trip so we are unable to make any objective assessment of the visit. South East politicians beholden to Abuja  may have seen it as an opportunity to cement their alliance with the North against IPOB but only time will tell. The people of Anambra will pass judgement on the Igbo political class on Saturday. Only then will we know the true impact or otherwise of the purported trip to Biafraland” powerful stated. 

Post Views: 52
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB dismisses Buhari SE visit as rubbish

— 15th November 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha  The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has said that the much trumpeted visit of President Muhammadu Buhari was a sham and mere propaganda that failed disastrously.  The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Emma Powerful, while reacting to President Buhari’s visit and speech alleged that it wasn’t the real Buhari…

  • South Africa: Poverty, unemployment responsible for killing of Nigerians – Amb Mgnuni

    — 15th November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Lulu Mgnuni, has attributed the killing of two Nigerians in South Africa to poverty and unemployment. Mgnuni’s reaction otherwise meant that the killing had nothing to do with zenophobic attack. Mgnuni who spoke with Daily Sun, said from media reports, the development was a…

  • Anambra Election: Kalu commences personal campaign for Nwoye

    — 15th November 2017

    As the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State draws nearer, former Abia State governor and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has commenced grassroots mobilisation for the APC flag bearer, Dr. Tony Nwoye.‎ The politician urged Ndi Anambra not to lose the opportunity to join mainstream politics, adding that Ndigbo…

  • Suicide bombers kill 10 in Maiduguri: emergency official

    — 15th November 2017

    (Reuters) – Suicide bomb attackers killed 10 people and wounded 30 in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Wednesday, an emergency agency official said. Islamist militant group Boko Haram has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009 as part of its attempt to create an Islamic state in the Lake Chad basin. No one…

  • Why I can’t abandon Dickson, by Jonathan

    — 15th November 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former President Goodluck Jonathan has offered reasons why he would not be part of any plot against Governor Henry Seraike Dickson. There had been speculations that there is a rift between Jonathan and Governor Dickson owning to some irreconcilable political differences bordering on an alleged plot to deny Governor Dickson a…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share