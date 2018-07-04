The Sun News
KANU - IPOB

IPOB charges army to produce Kanu

— 4th July 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the United Nations, Britain, USA and other civilised nations to compel the Federal Government to produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who it alleged was abducted by Nigerian Army on September 14, 2017 when it invaded his home town, Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

It demanded that Kanu should be charged to court or released to the British government.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said failure to release Kanu was an invitation to anarchy , as the leadership of IPOB could not guarantee how long the simmering rage of the masses could be contained.

The statement read: “With recent leaked intelligence on the whereabouts of our leader, widely reported on all major news platforms, exposing where the Nigerian Government kept our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we expect the same Nigerian Army that abducted him to charge him to court or release him to the British government.

“It is now clear to all and sundry that orchestrated sightings of our leader in Cameroon, Ghana, Niger Delta creeks, Malaysia, London and other weird and wonderful places were lies concocted and planted in mainstream Nigeria media to fool and confuse the public. Nigerian Army abducted him when they raided his home with deadly intent. “We know Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state where there are no civilised rules or behaviour. This obvious fact notwithstanding, there is no law in Nigeria, ECOWAS, AU or United Nations that empowers the Nigerian armed forces to kidnap and detain people at will without recourse to a court of law.

“The periodic harassment of those that stood surety for our leader is a clever ploy to drum the false narrative into the brains of Nigerians that our leader jumped bail, when in actual fact, it was the army that invaded his home and killed 28 people in the process. What the government may have succeeded in doing is convincing some gullible people that deadly invasion of Kanu’s home by Nigerian soldiers that led to many being shot dead and injured, doesn’t matter and should be forgotten.”

