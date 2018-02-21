The Sun News
IPOB blasts Gov. Ikpeazu over comment against Nnamdi Kanu

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday, tackled Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state over alleged comment that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, reneged on agreements reached with him and other South East governors during his interview granted to BBC Igbo Service in the Government House, Umuahia.

The group challenged Governor Ikpeazu to tell the world, where, when and with whom he met Kanu, saying that it would not allow him (Ikpeazu) to get away with this bare-faced  deceit and lies

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, while reaction reacting to interview allegedly granted to BBC Igbo Service recently said that he should publish whatever material at his disposal that would  lend credence to his assertions.

Powerful stated, “Over the coming days and weeks, Okezie Ikpeazu will be methodically and systematically shredded publicly for his blatant lies against our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the great IPOB movement he leads. It will be in his best interest and that of his Northern handlers to publish whatever material at his disposal that will lend credence to his assertions, chiefly that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu reneged on agreements reached with him and other South East governors during his interview granted to BBC Igbo Service in the Government House Umuahia.

“He must tell the world, where, when and with whom he met Nnamdi Kanu. We will not allow him to get away with this bare-faced  deceit and lies. Lying has become second nature to most of these Hausa Fulani stooges masquerading as politicians in Igboland especially.

“These peddling of lies and distortion of facts against Kanu is a well orchestrated plan conceived prior to Operation Python Dance 2 which they the governors initiated with Nnia Nwodo”

“They hoped to use compromised media channels like the BBC to peddle these lies that they had an agreement with Kanu when such never happened. Okezie Ikpeazu is a mass murderer cited at the ongoing case review by ICC at The Hague.

“He is also indicted in ongoing law suit in the USA. He has been rejected by the public along with his other Fulani Islamic servants at Government Houses across the South East, so lying against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or using his name is the only way to gain relevance and sympathy.

“Anybody who believes in anything coming out of the mouth of an Igbo governor or Nnia Nwodo led Ohaneze Ndigbo needs psychiatric help”.

“Okezie Ikpeazu failed to understand that the highly respected and foremost constitutional lawyer Prof. Ben Nwabueze was at the meeting between Nnamdi Kanu and Igbo governors which he Okezie Ikpeazu did not attend.
“We ask between Okezie Ikpeazu and Prof Ben Nwabueze who has more credibility? The truth about how Igbo governors and Nnia Nwodo out of petty envy and jealousy of the popularity and public acceptance of Nnamdi Kanu arranged for Hausa Fulani soldiers to use the cover of Operation Python Dance to assassinate him is well known to the world”.

“Okezie Ikpeazu should keep his testimony and evidence with him because he will soon  be called upon to give account of his role in the military invasion and abduction of Nnamdi Kanu and his parents from their home”.

“We are placing the world on notice that Okezie Ikpeazu have never met with our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu despite the fact that Umuahia government house sits on his ancestral land and his father the traditional ruler.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is an unrepentant liar in the mould of other Igbo Biafra traitors before him. The day of reckoning is fast approaching and when that arrives, there will be no amount of Ghana Must Go bags or Hausa Fulani soldiers to defend them” Powerful alleged.

 

