IPOB blasts ACF over attack on Ohaneze president

…Demands arrest of DG DSS, AGF leaders for disobedience to court orders

From: Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Tuesday, condemned the attack on the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) for rising up in defence of the truth.

The group called for the arrest of the Director General of Department Security Service (DSS) and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for flagrant and serial disobedience to court orders instead of calling for the re-arrest of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Mr. Emma Powerful while reacting to a statement credited to the “clueless and uninformed’ Arewa Consultative Forum and their “decorative happy-slave” chairman Chief Paul Unongo for daring to attack Ohaneze Ndigbo for condemning the re-arrest of its leader Kanu.

“This truth is that IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any crime to known to the laws of Nigeria to warrant his rearrest. If Nigeria ever had a case against our leader, why have the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) not commenced the trial since October 2015 when our leader was first arrested? Instead the Arewa North thought they could intimidate this present Ohaneze Ndigbo as they did to previous executives, into allowing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be arrested”.

“They miscalculated miserably because all ethnic nationalities in Nigeria today including some of the most ardent critics of our leader have conceded privately that IPOB has given enslaved ethnic nationalities in Nigeria the impetus to rise up and question their slave status. The Fulani/Arewa born to rule mentality has been broken by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. People are no longer intimidated by the disproportionate number of Arewa sons in the military and other armed forces who are in essence the foot soldiers of the Caliphate and not Nigeria”.

“The idea of wanting to use baseless trumped up charges to justify the extra judicial detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be resisted by all men and women of good conscience. After all it was Buhari himself that disobeyed court order after court order directing the unconditional release of the our leader in 2015. If anyone deserves to be arrested, it is those in leadership of the country”.

“Paul Unongo and his caliphate handlers should also call for the arrest of the Director General of DSS and AGF for flagrant and serial disobedience to court orders. Whilst they are at it, they should not fail to add their beloved Arewa Youths, who actually committed the treasonable act of incitement to genocide, which is a far more serious crime than attempted coup d’etat. What Arewa Consultative Forum through their Arewa Youths did was nothing short of a call to mass murder and appropriation of properties that does not belong to them. Arewa Elders that incited the youths, provided them finance and logistics must also be arrested”.

“It’s a pity that Chief Paul Unongo who appear not to know his roots, have consistently failed to raise his voice against Fulani herdsmen slaughtering and raping their way through swathes of Benue land where he comes from. That he found the courage to challenge the stance of Ohaneze Ndigbo publicly confirms what we have always known, that he’s suffering from what psychologists call the Stockholm syndrome”

“A man who could not rise in defence of his own people being slaughtered by the same Fulani cattle interest, shamelessly had the temerity to call for the arrest of the only person who had the guts to say no to Fulani herdsmen. Paul Unongo should in actual fact be grateful to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for seeking to protect his people from Fulani annihilation and conquest”.

“We commend this act of Ohaneze Ndigbo for standing firm to demonstrate that they are different from past Ohaneze administrations. By refusing to be browbeaten by the mob mentality often deployed by the hegemonic Arewa North in times of crisis, they deserve our collective commendation. Fulani caliphate are not the owners of the constituent parts that make up the British contraption Nigeria and we IPOB are here to prove it to them”.

“The Fulani cabal that run the Nigerian Government are busy deploying instruments of governance to terrorise the masses into accepting the rearrest of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who committed no crime known to law. We promise Chief Paul Unongo and his collaborators in the Arewa North that Nigeria will never be the same after this encounter. Arewa North should concentrate on alleviating the long suffering poor masses of the core North and leave Biafra, IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu alone” Powerful stated. ENDS