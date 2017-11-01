IPOB blames South East govs for invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home

We’ll resist attempts to link Ikpeazu, Abaribe with his escape –OYC

From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blamed South East governors and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s compound in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State, from September 10 to 14, 2017.

The group said denials by Governor OkezieIkpeazu and others will not eradicate the fact that, he, along with others, designed and perfected Operational Python Dance II.

A statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary of, Emma Powerful, said Ikpeazu should stop lying about his real motives for imposing the curfew which followed the attack on Kanu’s family home.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and his co-conspirators must give true account before the people of Biafra, how they allowed envy and jealousy over Kanu’s popularity to overwhelm them.

“Ikpeazu’s claim that he imposed a curfew during the invasion of our leader’s house in Umuahia, to save 11.6 million Igbo in the North is laughable.

“The only reason why Ikpeazu deliberately imposed a curfew in Abia state was to stop IPOB members from mobilising to defend our leader, Kanu, during the invasion of his home by soldiers.

“Ikpeazu’s sole reason for imposing the said curfew was to leave the compound of Kanu defenceless.

“Igbo governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo also felt that the perfect way to demoralise the people of Biafra and stop our agitation is by killing everything in site in and around Isiama Afaraukwu village, to put fear in the heart of IPOB.

“The same way followers of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky were slaughtered in their thousands in Zaria, with no consequence till date.

“What South East governors didn’t factor into their treacherous calculation is that IPOB is a global movement with a unique structure that no man can destroy.

“Ikpeazu and his cohorts are dreamers for thinking their well-crafted lies, which they have been selling to media houses can save them from the impending doom.

“Biafra restoration effort is a divine project, the sooner they realise this, the better,” Powerful said.

Regardless, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has said it is trivial for anyone or group to associate Ikpeazu and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe with Kanu’s disappearance.

The group warned the World Igbo Youth Congress (WIYC) to desist from toying with the names of two prominent Abia sons, whose integrity, the group said, could not be questioned.

OYC National Secretary, Obinna Adibe, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, warned WIYC not to toy with the names of Abia sons who had taken pains to address all the issues thrown up by Biafra agitation to the satisfaction of everybody.

Adibe explained that Kanu has not been seen ever since the army launched its Operation Python Dance II in the South East.

“It is petty for anyone to link Ikpeazu and Abaribe with the sudden disappearance of Kanu.

“We insist that security operatives are in a better position to tell the current location of Kanu and that neither the governor nor Abaribe is a soothsayer or a detective to actually say whether Kanu is alive or dead as well as his present location.

“The governor and his colleagues in the South-East rose to the occasion and averted what could have been another major mayhem in this zone. We believe, just like other men of goodwill, that the governor should be commended not vilified.

“We, therefore, warn that any further attempt to drag these our leaders into this matter will be stoutly resisted. The era where fifth columnists infiltrate some desperate political jobbers to cast aspersion on our people is over.

“By this notice, the WIYC and all the people behind the group are warned to desist from further attempt to disparage the governor of Abia state. If they continue with this untoward business, we shall ensure that they are fished out and disgraced.”

Ikpeazu had told State House Correspondents in Abuja, after a meeting with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, that it was not his duty to locate Kanu.