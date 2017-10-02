The Sun News
Latest
2nd October 2017 - IPOB ban saved 12m Igbo outside South East – Umahi
2nd October 2017 - We’ll overcome our challenges – Osinbajo
2nd October 2017 - CVFF: NIMASA pushes for early disbursement, reassures stakeholders
2nd October 2017 - Boko Haram: US gives Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad $54m aid
2nd October 2017 - President in Borno to ginger troops
2nd October 2017 - Air Peace felicitates with Nigerians at 57 years of nationhood
2nd October 2017 - Aviation contributes $8.2m to GDP, supports 650,800 jobs –FG
2nd October 2017 - Chi Limited hails Nigeria at 57th Independence Day anniversary 
2nd October 2017 - 22 entrepreneurs benefit from Isedowo in Ekiti
2nd October 2017 - FG released N1.64tr to stabilise economy – Buhari
Home / Cover / National / IPOB ban saved 12m Igbo outside South East – Umahi

IPOB ban saved 12m Igbo outside South East – Umahi

— 2nd October 2017

•State to enact law against hate speech

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has said proscription of activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) saved 12 million Igbo living outside the South East.
The governor also disclosed that there are plans to get the Ebonyi House of Assembly to enact laws prohibiting hate speech in the state.
He said the move is targeted at stopping incessant usage of inciting comments capable of disintegrating the country. Umahi said these during the 57th independence anniversary celebration and 21 years creation of Ebonyi state, at Abakaliki Township Stadium, yesterday.
“There is no need to continue with hate speeches. There is no need to continue with violent agitations. We have to dialogue and do everything that will make sure we live in peace. We are stronger when we are together. There’s no need to insult the President.
“Very soon, we are going to approach the House of Assembly, for a bill on hate speeches and I am happy some states have done something on hate speeches.
“When we do this, you will prove any hate speech or allegation against anyone, whether you put it on the social media or you write it in a newspaper.
“We are going to make a law; when you are accusing anybody, a department will be created. They will look at it and you must prove your point and we are going to regulate hate speeches in Ebonyi State.
“Already, Kaduna State has done it. I told Governor Nasir el-Rufai, to export what he did in Kaduna to Ebonyi State.
“There is no need insulting other tribes. There’s no need insulting southern governors. The Operation Python Dance II was to ensure security in the zone,” Umahi said.
The governor also assured all residents of their optimum security, and insisted that IPOB proscription was to avert bloodshed and save the lives of about 12 million Igbo people living in other parts of the country.
Earlier, first governor of the state and Senator representing Ebonyi North, Sam Egwu, warned the youths against agitations and violence for the creation of Republic of Biafra.
Commending Umahi for his achievements, including infrastructural development, youths and widows empowerment and agricultural revolution in the state, the former governor called on the Federal Government to be fair in governance and recognition of Ndigbo.

 

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB ban saved 12m Igbo outside South East – Umahi

— 2nd October 2017

•State to enact law against hate speech From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has said proscription of activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) saved 12 million Igbo living outside the South East. The governor also disclosed that there are plans to get the Ebonyi House of Assembly to enact…

  • We’ll overcome our challenges – Osinbajo

    — 2nd October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that Nigeria will overcome her challenges and become prosperous in the coming years. He stated this yesterday at the 2017 Independence Day interdenominational church service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, with the theme: “National unity in the bond of peace and love”. Osinbajo…

  • CVFF: NIMASA pushes for early disbursement, reassures stakeholders

    — 2nd October 2017

    By Chinwendu Obienyi The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), says it will continue to engage the Federal Government to ensure that the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) is disbursed to deserving indigenous shipping operators. Speaking to pressmen during the Harmonised Stakeholders Interactive Forum in Lagos at the weekend, Director General of NIMASA, Dakuku…

  • Boko Haram: US gives Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad $54m aid

    — 2nd October 2017

    The United States of America has released $54 million, in addition to humanitarian assistance to Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and other countries devastated by Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa violence. US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Thomas Shannon, announced this at a symposium tagged ‘Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects for Advancing Durable Peace,” organised by the US Institute…

  • President in Borno to ginger troops

    — 2nd October 2017

    • Nigeria’s security in your hands, he tells soldiers From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri President Muhammadu Buhari has warned the military and security agencies to stand firm against any form of violent separatists, saying the military would be the biggest casualty should it failed to act promptly. “The security of the country is in the hands…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share