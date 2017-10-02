IPOB ban saved 12m Igbo outside South East – Umahi

•State to enact law against hate speech

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has said proscription of activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) saved 12 million Igbo living outside the South East.

The governor also disclosed that there are plans to get the Ebonyi House of Assembly to enact laws prohibiting hate speech in the state.

He said the move is targeted at stopping incessant usage of inciting comments capable of disintegrating the country. Umahi said these during the 57th independence anniversary celebration and 21 years creation of Ebonyi state, at Abakaliki Township Stadium, yesterday.

“There is no need to continue with hate speeches. There is no need to continue with violent agitations. We have to dialogue and do everything that will make sure we live in peace. We are stronger when we are together. There’s no need to insult the President.

“Very soon, we are going to approach the House of Assembly, for a bill on hate speeches and I am happy some states have done something on hate speeches.

“When we do this, you will prove any hate speech or allegation against anyone, whether you put it on the social media or you write it in a newspaper.

“We are going to make a law; when you are accusing anybody, a department will be created. They will look at it and you must prove your point and we are going to regulate hate speeches in Ebonyi State.

“Already, Kaduna State has done it. I told Governor Nasir el-Rufai, to export what he did in Kaduna to Ebonyi State.

“There is no need insulting other tribes. There’s no need insulting southern governors. The Operation Python Dance II was to ensure security in the zone,” Umahi said.

The governor also assured all residents of their optimum security, and insisted that IPOB proscription was to avert bloodshed and save the lives of about 12 million Igbo people living in other parts of the country.

Earlier, first governor of the state and Senator representing Ebonyi North, Sam Egwu, warned the youths against agitations and violence for the creation of Republic of Biafra.

Commending Umahi for his achievements, including infrastructural development, youths and widows empowerment and agricultural revolution in the state, the former governor called on the Federal Government to be fair in governance and recognition of Ndigbo.