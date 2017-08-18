IPOB back-pedals in threat to stop Anambra guber poll
— 18th August 2017
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may have withdrawn its threat to stop the conduct of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.
The decision was reached after a meeting organised by a non-governmental organisation, the Ala-Igbo International Foundation with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
Leader of the foundation, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, said after much deliberations which they claimed was still ongoing, the IPOB has assured the Igbo leaders that it won’t disrupt the November 18 governorship election.
People who are eligible to vote have also been told to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of molestation.
The Ala-Igbo Development Foundation is an Igbo group that brings together Igbo academics, elders, clerics, patriotic public figures, women and youth, both at home and abroad, with the main objective of protecting and ensuring the survival of Ndigbo, their culture and civilisation as well as the development of Igboland.
Post Views:
33
Very good!
May God punish Sun news for this cheap lie .
Brown envelope journalism
Kanu and IPOB are confused, they never know what Biafra is in the first place, not to talk about what Republic Of Biafra takes, all the more, the capabilities of what it takes. As far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states majority Igbos democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for, is concerned, there will be no election in Anambra state come November 2017. There will be Biafran Interim Government from October 1st 2017 with the present office holders or they vacate if they do not want to govern the state under Republic Of Biafra. God Is With Us!!!