IPOB assures of safety of Muslims, non-indigenes in South East

Group denies attacking strangers, burning mosques

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as leader on Tuesday gave assurance of the safety of Muslims and non-Igbo residing in the South East.

IPOB also restated its commitment to non-violence and unarmed struggle for self determination in the face of strong crackdown on their members.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful said the clarification and assurance became necessary as a result of allegation of burning of a mosque in an Enugu Community and blaming the action on IPOB members.

It noted that the name of IPOB and its members should not be associated in any way with the alleged arson and any other concocted news of an attack or vandalism, especially on Muslims and their places of worship.

The statement noted that “IPOB is not unaware of the desperation of the Nigerian army of occupation to cause mayhem and blame it on IPOB as a way of instigating counter violence against southerners in the north. The aim of this army of occupation led by exclusively Hausa Fulani officers is to distract our focus and firm resolve to force a peaceful referendum within the law. No amount of violence visited on our family members will dissuade us from this historic and legitimate course.

“Biafrans in particular and Nigerians in general should therefore blame any of such attacks on criminal gangs assembled by South East governors and federal government sponsored gangs who are baying for blood and whose aim is to cause misunderstanding between law abiding Biafrans and other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

“We wish to further state unequivocally that Muslims and other non-Biafrans living in South-East and South South have nothing to fear from IPOB, as our members are committed to a non-violent, unarmed struggle for self determination, which is guaranteed in charters of the United Nations, international laws and other extant laws on fundamental human rights.”

The statement also noted that IPOB remains committed to protect their visitors while any of these alleged heinous acts are viewed by the great family of IPOB as abomination which the leadership and members condemn in their entirety.

Powerful called on IPOB members to be vigilant and stay away from the provocative government-sponsored death squads whose main objective he noted is to “draw Biafrans to another unplanned civil war but God forbid.”

“We shall overcome all our enemies and emerge triumphant in the end. Biafra or death! “The statement concluded.