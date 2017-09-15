IPOB : Army occupation, maltreatment of South-easterners ethnic cleansing, Fayose alleges

…PDP elders caucus endorses gov’s deputy

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described the alleged mal-treatment and killing of people of the South-east, Nigeria, who are agitating for the state of Biafra as ethnic cleansing, saying that he has forewarned that Preident Mohammadu Buhari’s second coming would be like the dark days of the military government in 1984 when the nation quaked under heavy militarisation.

He said: “I have said it before now that it is only God that can help the Ibo people. What I see going on the South-east is ethnic cleansing when you see the video clips of that occupation, the behaviour of the soldiers, leaves much to be desired but they cannot act like that without a whistle blower, somebody is behind them telling them go and cleanse the people.

“That is recklessness human rights violation in Nigeria today is second to none. And I hope the the international community would not be quiet on this. It is unfortunate.”

The governor, who made the remarks while receiving People’s Democratic Peoples’ Elders Caucus in the state led by ex-deputy governor Paul Alabi, who paid him a visit to register their endorsement of his deputy, Olusola Kolapo, as prefered candidate for 2018 governorship poll, lamented the fate of those allegedly militarised recently in the South-east, saying: “I have said it earlier that this is beyond Kanu. That region entirely is embattled and challenged. But you know politics, time will tell. The wind blowing away your wife will blow you away one day. The wind blowing away your enemy today may blow you, say, one day. It is unfortunate that the Ibo people are suffering this kind of fate, ” he said.

“The herdsmen wrecking havoc all over, and killing, what has the military done to deal with them. Has anyone of the herdsmen been prosecuted let alone giving them this kind of treatment. You went to court to revoke Kanu’s bail but you can’t even wait for the court to take decision before occupying his house. Nigeria is in trouble except the Lord helps us. When the wicked are in authority, the people suffer, when the righteous are the throne the people rejoice. We are in a major dilemma.

“Buhari coming back to power as I have said before is like returning to the dark days of the 1984 in no time, because they want to gag Nigerians they came up with law against hate speech, they threatened to deal with people, arrest and all that. who cares. Glory be to God who can take both life and life beyond, these ones can only go for life and can’t do more than that.

” Let me assure you, Nigeria is a country where God knows how to rearrange things,” Fayose said.

Meanwhile, elder statesman and founder and President of Afe Babalola university, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, has said he was proud that Ekiti has come tops again in the recently concluded National Examination council (NECO), saying: ” I feel very proud that my state has come tops again as the best in NECO out of the thirty six states excluding the FCT. To me it is a renaissance in education in Ekiti. We are witnessing a revival of lost glory in education in Ekiti. Ektiti was known and every Ekiti indigene was proud to be associates with the philosiphy of the fountain of knowledge.

“Time it was when Christie School, Ado-Ekiti was the best in West Africa. Time it was when Obafemi Awolowo University of which was full of Ekiti professors. Time it was when University of Ibadan, all the doctors were Ekiti people. So I congratulate the government of Ekiti for the renaissance and I am proud of the govenor Fayose for doing so well and I think every Ekiti man should support this vision.”

Describing Fayose’s endorsement of Olusola as fulfilment of their desire and request for a South Senatorial candidate from the govenor a year ago, the PDP elders said: ” we are glad that governor Fayose has endorded Professor Olusola for next governor and also support his stand that this does not foreclose the chances of other aspirants to contest and be part of the forthcoming primaries.

“There is no doubt that Olusola has been endorsed to continue the good governance. We urge governor Fayose to support to bring together aggrieved members so the forthcoming 2018 poll would be won by the PDP. We support and align fully with the endorsement and have written a letter of congratulations to the Olusola on this development.