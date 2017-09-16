IPOB: Arewa youths task northern govs to be proactive

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has tasked Northern governors to be proactive in ensuring peace in their states.

AYA’s position came in the wake of growing tension across the country; particularly the recent fracas in parts of Abia and rivers states.

Arising from its meeting in Kaduna, the group also urged northerners living in southern part of the country not to take up arms in self-defence, asking them to remain patient and allow the security agencies handle the situation.

A statement by the group’s Speaker, Mohammed Salisu and Clerk, Desmond Minakaro expressed total confidence in the ability of the security agencies to protect the lives and property of Northerners in the South.

“We wish to commend the efforts of the Plateau, Katsina, Borno, Kano and Adamawa States Governors for being proactive in the course of the recent happenings. We call on other State Governors to do same.

“We also wish to call on our youths in the nineteen Northern States and FCT to be law abiding and not to resort to any reprisal attack as most of the information and videos being aired on social media, are not the true representation of the real situation in Abia and Rivers State. Our investigation has revealed that some of these videos are events of the past that have nothing to do with the current situation in the southern part of the country, and as such should be disregarded,” the group stated.

However, AYA applauded Governors Nyesom Wike and Okezie Ikpeazu of Rivers and Abia States respectively for their messages of peace and unity to the Northerners resident in their States.

The group further called on other governors within that region to emulate them by taking pro-active steps that would guarantee the continuous peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.