IPOB: APC lawmakers issue 21-day ultimatum to FG
— 24th September 2017
From Fred Itua, Abuja
Members of State Houses of Assembly, controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to re-arrest the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu or face a nationwide protest.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the lawmakers said they cannot sit back and allow Kanu plunge the country into another civil. They said Kanu has breached all his bail conditions and is jeopardising the peace and security of the country.
The media briefing, which had in attendance the Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Mr Idris Garba, was presided over by a member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Kassim Muhammed.
Operating under the name Democratic Youth Congress for Buhari 2019, the lawmakers said: “We are giving the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to arrest the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu or we shall mobilise Nigerians against his treacherous menace.
“We will not sit on the fence and watch the actions of one man plunge our country into an avoidable civil war. Enough is enough. We have had enough.
“We therefore give the Federal Government this ultimatum to re-arrest Kanu who has breached all his bail conditions and is jeopardising the peace and security of this country.
“If our demands are not met, we shall call for an urgent general meeting of all the youth groups and tribal associations for a unanimous decision on what to do regarding this.”
I just woke up from my bed now and looked at the time and it’s 04:28 am, in a dream that woked me up the Lord Jesus told me that biafra is a divine project, in that dream i saw people preaching with a megaphone on top of a vehicle i was amazed i am not an ipob member but i have been praying for peace, i want to advice the federal government and the apc lawmakers not to shed blood in this land any more instead let them dialogue with the different agitating groups in nigeria and you will see how God will restore peace in this country, if they refuse to do so and decides to do their bidding by sheeding the blood of any citizens of this countryin the name of curbing or stopping agitations the anger of God will come upon this country and not only that so many many prominent politicians will die before 2019 elections thus says the Lord Jesus Christ Amen.