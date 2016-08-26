The Sun News
IPOB: Another faction emerges, sacks Kanu, tripob
Kanu Nnamdi Biafra radio

IPOB: Another faction emerges, sacks Kanu, tripob

— 26th August 2016

•No faction in IPOB, it’s a gimmick – Spokesman

From Okey Sampson, Aba

The crisis rocking the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), took a new turn yesterday as another faction which goes by the name Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB) emerged.
Two days ago, The Rebranded Indigenous People of Biafra (TRIPOB) emerged and threatened to burn the Biafra flag publicly on October 1
Spokesman for the new group, Ikemba Biafra, disclosed that it has sacked the IPOB led by the detained Director of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and the Chima Philip Effiong Osuji-led TRIPOB,  claiming that both groups no longer have the right to speak for Biafra.
It alleged that Kanu has lost touch with realities of Biafra while TRIPOB has nothing to offer.
While promising to disclose their leader on Monday, August 29, 2016, it advised all pro-Biafran agitators to remain peaceful. It also warned security agents to stop molesting Biafra activists.
“Both IPOB and TRIPOB have been sacked; they should no longer speak for the Biafran people. They are the same outfit and have nothing to offer Biafra,” the spokesman said. “We warn that if Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB  and the so-called TRIPOB  continue their antics, RE-IPOB will be forced to make public the sponsors of the two groups. RE-IPOB will not accede to the burning of the Biafran flag as the sacked TRIPOB planned. The Biafran flag is sacred to Biafrans.”
The statement added, however, that RE-IPOB is open to dialogue if the Nigerian government is sincere about ending the protracted agitations for an independent state of Biafra, and warned that the group would not tolerate any insincerity from the government.
“If the Federal Government is sincere in its dialogue with RE-IPOB, then the Biafran flag can be exchanged with the Nigerian flag in the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser, Director of State Security and the Elders of Biafra. If the dialogue is fruitful; then a peace treaty and a ‘no victor no vanquished tree’ will be planted at Gakem where the first shot of the Nigerian Civil war started and at Amichi, Nnewi where the formal cessation of hostilities of the war began.”
Meanwhile, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the group is intact, strong and determined to continue with the struggle for the restoration of state of Biafra.
In a statement yesterday, he said there was nothing like splinter groups, alleging that it was the Federal Government and its security agencies out to deceive the general public.
According to the statement: “The quite amusing effort by the security agents to create the impression, that their recent laughable creation called the Reformed IPOB, is a faction of the great, indefatigable IPOB, it is a confirmation that they have finally run into a cul de sac.
“They have clearly run out of ideas, they are at their wit’s end, their stubborn refusal to let our people go has landed them in a tight corner, their attempt to create a sponsored faction is proof, they don’t know what else to do. We will not dignify their latest attempt with a response.”
We merely join citizens of the world as they laugh their hearts out. With this misadventure, federal government and the security agents have even lost their would be convert.
“They failed in their attempt to use so called MEND and their own creation, Reformed Avengers to cause any spilt in the Niger Delta Struggle. Resorting to the same idea here, simply confirms that they are confused, frustrated and defeated”.
“We wonder what they will do next, as this latest antic will surely pop like a ballon. The power of truth has set the oppressors running helter-shelter. As all past leaders frantically troop to the Villa daily to deliver grave warnings privately, the oppressor defiantly refuses to do the needful. This last ditch effort to create a false impression of division amongst our ranks has already failed, like all other unintelligent antics before it”.

Uche Atuma

  Tony 26th August 2016 at 2:52 am
    Boko haram splits
    Avengers splits
    Ipob splits
    Finally Nigeria will split.

  Okwy 26th August 2016 at 5:34 am
    These new factions are confused people that have not the interest of the Igbos at heart. They appear to be fraudsters that want to reap where they did not sow. Hungry people that have no followers, who were hired by politicians to destroy the Igbo race. They will soon fizzle out the way they came.

  Apostel 26th August 2016 at 10:20 am
    IPOP, TRIPOP, RE-IPOP, IDIOT-POP, MONKEY-POP,
    am confused, each village build his own idiot-pop-group.
    Imagine, these idiots really have the intention to establish a state!

  obum_okpatu 26th August 2016 at 10:58 am
    all i have to tell the IPOB is to be steadifast and asure continuance in their project to see that true federalism is practiced in Nigeria or secession through the world court because enough of all these slavery in the hands of Nigeria

