Home / National / IPOB alleges plots to poison Nnamdi Kanu 

IPOB alleges plots to poison Nnamdi Kanu 

— 8th January 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Following the dust raised by the documentary on the killing of Biafra agitators, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that there were plots to poison its detained leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention in Kuje Prison since October 2015, accused of treasonable felony.
The group, however, said that the Nigerian and British governments were incapable of stopping the restoration of the nation of Biafra and 2017 is the year that kick-starts the restoration process.
In a statement signed by the spokespersons of IPOB, Dr. Clifford Iroanya and Mr. Emma Nmezu, the group alleged that the British Government was working in tandem with the leadership of the country to stealthily administer a non-traceable poison on its leader, Kanu.
The statement read in part: “Our intelligence gathering team revealed that one of the reasons for embarking on this heinous crime by both the British Government and the serial killer in the country is to stop the avalanche of leaked videos and some classified information which incontrovertibly placed Britain as an accessory to genocide on Biafrans.
“Another reason is to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is dead before Mr. Donald J. Trump takes over as the 45th President of the USA. We have also confirmed that should the plan to poison Nnamdi Kanu fail, a phantom road accident will be arranged for the vehicle conveying Nnamdi Kanu to court on any of the court days beginning from Tuesday, 10th of January 2017.
“What bothers us in IPOB is the fact that Biafrans are Christians and a sizeable proportion of whom are of the Anglican denomination including the parents of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which was where they baptised and christened him “Kenneth or Kenny” for short.
“Why would Britain, a supposedly Christian country and a proclaimed member of the body of Christ, be supporting people of Islamic faith such as Buhari to kill Biafrans and enthrone servitude in Biafraland?
“From where is this British Government’s hatred on fellow Christians of Biafran descent coming? Perhaps, the British Government must tell the world what we, Biafrans, did to them that makes them hate us so much
“Why would the British Government want Nnamdi Kanu dead in spite of the fact that he is a British citizen? Or is it in line with the British Government’s standard practice of hating every African freedom fighter? Recall that both Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron called Nelson Mandela a terrorist and demanded he should be hanged,” they stated.
IPOB cautioned the British Government to retrace its steps and terminate the alleged  plans to kill Kanu, stressing that the British government would be held responsible for the deaths of Kanu and other Biafra agitators held in custody across the country.

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 8th January 2017 at 4:57 pm
    They dare not think of such, for whatever reasons, or they prepare to see the unimaginable disastrous heavenly visit on them inescapably!
    A word is a enough for a wise, that is all for now in this regard!

