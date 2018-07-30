IPOB alleges plan by Army to invade South East, South South again

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has put the international community on alert about the latest plan to disrupt the peace in South East and South South geo-political zones.

The group alleged that there was plot to invade the homes of Nnamdi Kanu’s co-defendants by the Nigerian Army, saying, should anything untoward happen to them, this administration must be held responsible.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, while reacting to a media report by one Kunle, told the security agents to refrain from any act that may jeopardise the bail granted to the four innocent Biafrans.

Powerful said, “Needless to emphasise that Justice Binta Nyako had, pursuant to application made in open court by IPOB lawyers, placed a ban on any form of threat or invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s co-defendants homes. The judge ordered that no security personnel should disturb the peace of Benjamin Madubugwu, Bright Chimezie, David Nwawuisi and Chidiebere Onwudiwe.

“We continue to demand that the military produce Kanu, wherever he is being kept. The federal government of Nigeria is yet to formally respond to numerous queries from the British government demanding an explanation on the whereabouts of Kanu. Only time will tell how long this macabre dance will last.”