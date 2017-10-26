IPOB accuses judge of frustrating proscription case

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused Justice Abdu Kafarati, of the federal High Court, Abuja, of frustrating its efforts towards dismissing a proscription order.

The Defence Headquarters had declared IPOB’s activities as terrorist, which paved the way for the Federal Government to approach the court to proscribe the group.

But, IPOB ran to the federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Kafarati and filed an application, requesting dismissal of the proscription order.

However, when the case came up last Monday, Justice Kafarati was not in court.

IPOB, in a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday, expressed dismay at Kafarati’s continued absence from court.

Powerful pointed out that the ex-parte order proscribing IPOB and designating it a terrorist group was applied for by the federal government on August 20, 2017, and was granted in chambers by the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“It should also be noted that hearing applications in chambers connotes proceedings conducted with utmost secrecy without the respondent (IPOB) present.

“This procedure can only be used in limited circumstance as it is a process widely regarded within legal circles as inimical to cardinal principle of fair hearing.

“This order was granted barley two days after the military authority unilaterally and illegally declared that IPOB is a ‘terrorist group.’

This illegal declaration was promptly retracted by Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai following the criticism that trailed their unconstitutional pronouncement.