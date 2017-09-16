IPOB: Abuja on red alert

BREAKING: IPOB never terror group, Ohanaeze replies DHQ— 16th September 2017
From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Saturday faulted the Defence Headquarters’ declaration of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a militant terrorist organisation. Rising from its Imeobi meeting held at the Nike Lake hotel in Enugu last night, Ohanaeze insisted that IPOB is not a terrorist organization going by…
Any who think Disintegration has not taken place, is ignorant and naive. Any Biafran who do not vacate northern nigeria now, is at his or her own risk. God Is With Us!!!
Where is the enemy’s spokesperson call lauretta onochie? On one hand, she should know that Igbos of the south east affairs is not about pro-Biafra groups. It is about God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, on the other hand, she should know that kanu’s worst in the name of Biafra, is better than her best in the name of the political name nigeria, she should also know the fact that, to the enemy, every Igbo is a Biafran, finally, every adult is responsible for his or her life- she should know she is irrelevant in all respects as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned, so do another asshole nickname charly boy who thought he is something in the Biafran project. God Is With Us!!!
Any Biafran who thinks October 1st 2017 would be the begin of a war, should know the answer is NO. It is rather end of the war and the official begin of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Every danger in northern nigeria is between now and October 1st 2017. On one hand, any Biafran who do not vacate northern nigeria now, is at his or her own risk, on the other hand, every adult is responsible for his or her own life. God Is With Us!!!