16th September 2017 - BREAKING: IPOB never terror group, Ohanaeze replies DHQ
16th September 2017 - Breaking: 2017 Afrobasket: Tunisia Dethrones Nigeria
16th September 2017 - Suspected hoodlums attack Igbo traders in Sokoto
16th September 2017 - IPOB: Abuja on red alert
16th September 2017 - Bauchi Igbo disassociate selves from IPOB
16th September 2017 - Ambode has shown that governance is no rocket science, says Dele Momodu
16th September 2017 - Falae laments herdsmen’s incessant attacks, lauds Fayose’s bold moves
16th September 2017 - Python Dance not targeted at individuals, group- Army
16th September 2017 -
16th September 2017 - Tsunami hits Delta PDP as Ojougboh leads Sheriff’s men into APC.
IPOB: Abuja on red alert

IPOB: Abuja on red alert

— 16th September 2017

…FCT Minister holds emergency security meeting

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),  Muhammad Musa Bello, has given marching orders to security agencies in the Abuja to be on the alert, following the military crackdown on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeastern part of the country.

The FCT Minister who made this call after an emergency meeting of the FCT Security Committee, said the alert had become necessary so as to guide against any breakdown of law and order in the territory.

There were unconfirmed reports on Friday that Igbo and Hausa traders in one of the suburb towns of Abuja, had a face-off, but peace was reportedly restored when security agents were deployed to the area.

Details later…

 




Segun Adio

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 16th September 2017 at 9:22 pm
    Any who think Disintegration has not taken place, is ignorant and naive. Any Biafran who do not vacate northern nigeria now, is at his or her own risk. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 16th September 2017 at 9:49 pm
    Where is the enemy’s spokesperson call lauretta onochie? On one hand, she should know that Igbos of the south east affairs is not about pro-Biafra groups. It is about God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, on the other hand, she should know that kanu’s worst in the name of Biafra, is better than her best in the name of the political name nigeria, she should also know the fact that, to the enemy, every Igbo is a Biafran, finally, every adult is responsible for his or her life- she should know she is irrelevant in all respects as far as God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned, so do another asshole nickname charly boy who thought he is something in the Biafran project. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 16th September 2017 at 10:13 pm
    Any Biafran who thinks October 1st 2017 would be the begin of a war, should know the answer is NO. It is rather end of the war and the official begin of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Every danger in northern nigeria is between now and October 1st 2017. On one hand, any Biafran who do not vacate northern nigeria now, is at his or her own risk, on the other hand, every adult is responsible for his or her own life. God Is With Us!!!

