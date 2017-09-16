IPOB: Abuja on red alert

…FCT Minister holds emergency security meeting

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has given marching orders to security agencies in the Abuja to be on the alert, following the military crackdown on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeastern part of the country.

The FCT Minister who made this call after an emergency meeting of the FCT Security Committee, said the alert had become necessary so as to guide against any breakdown of law and order in the territory.

There were unconfirmed reports on Friday that Igbo and Hausa traders in one of the suburb towns of Abuja, had a face-off, but peace was reportedly restored when security agents were deployed to the area.

Details later…