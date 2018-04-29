IPOB absolves self, condemns attack on Nwodo’s house— 29th April 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Sunday, condemned the attack on Ohaneze Ndigbo President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo’s house by those it called terrorists.
In a reaction to the incident, the group said it had no hand in it as being insinuated in some quarters, adding that those seeking to implicate it would end up implicating themselves.
In a statement issued by its Media and Publicity Secretary, IPOB said, “IPOB condemn the attack on Nnia Nwodo’ s compound by terrorists disguised as Fulani herdsmen.
“We are calling on south east, south south to prepare and be vigilant because the Fulani terrorist group have taking over our land.”
The statement further said, “The attention of the worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to a statement making the rounds on social media that Alimajiri Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen intend to commence the bombing of police stations and government buildings to coincide with the visit of Buhari to the United States in the hope of implicating IPOB. This evil plot, if determined to be accurate, is intended to serve two purposes.
“The organisers of this terror campaign intend to deflect attention away from the massive embarrassment and public humiliation that awaits Buhari in Washington DC courtesy of IPOB in the USA.
“They may have wrongly calculated that embarking on mass murder and destruction is the only way to convince the US authorities that IPOB is a terrorist organisation deserving of proscription and extra judicial executions.
“Whatever the motives of these Alimajiri Fulani terrorists, they have failed woefully. Our modus operandi remains the same. A sustained campaign of civil disobedience, targeted global campaigns, protests, boycotts, picketing, rallies, international diplomacy and worldwide coordinated legal assault on the criminal conduct of the Nigerian state. Anything outside these areas is nothing to do with IPOB.
“Our reach is global, our appeal universal. Whatever South East governors, Nnia Nwodo and Ohaneze Ndigbo is planning with the Nigerian government in their desperation to bring IPOB into disrepute, will most definitely backfire on them.
“Should any bombs go off or properties damaged in this ignoble quest to implicate IPOB, the world must hold South-East governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and Nigerian government responsible.
“We don’t need bombs to destroy Nigeria, truth is sufficient. Moreover Nigeria is falling apart at the seams on a daily basis courtesy of this barbaric Fulani misrule and Jihadi-inspired ethnic cleansing. Those seeking to implicate IPOB will end up implicating themselves.”
If ipob group leadership can’t fight the enemy, they should keep their mouth shut and go home. It is now about the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!