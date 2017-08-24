IPOB, a non-violent, peaceful mass movement — Kanu
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will never resort to armed conflict or rebellion, notwithstanding the killings, arrest and arbitrary detention of its members, says its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Kanu said this in an interview with newsmen at his Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia country home, on Wednesday, while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s national broadcast on Monday.
He, however, said that the group had formed a security outfit, known as `Biafra Security Service’ to checkmate the activities of suspected herdsmen in the South-East.
“IPOB is a peaceful mass movement.
“It is non-violent and our people carry no arms; so, it is wrong for anybody to compare the group with a terrorist group such as Boko Haram.’’
“There is no record of where people fought or engaged in open altercation in any of IPOB gatherings.
“We are the most disciplined, well-behaved mass movement anywhere on the face of the planet.”
He, therefore, implored Buhari to adopt a peaceful approach and dialogue rather than threat in dealing with separatist groups in the country.
Kanu said it would be counter-productive for security agencies to apply the same measure used against Boko haram insurgents on IPOB.
According to him, the plan to use brute force rather than dialogue to deal with Biafran agitators will not work.
“In this debate for freedom, everybody has to be heard.’’
He expressed dissatisfaction with the comparison of IPOB to Boko haram, which he described as an “internationally recognized terrorist organisation”.
“It is well-known that IPOB has remained a peaceful, non-violent organisation since its formation,’’ Kanu said. (NAN)
Kalu, you are a leader not only to the Ibos but all sensible, educated, cowardly, myopic Nigerians because you are an eye-opener to the oppressed masses that cannot be bought by the egocentric politicians. It is ironical that Southeast Senators go to Kalu for whatever when they supposed to champion the interest of their constituencies. I hope they have woken up from their slumber. Restructuring that will devolve powers to the constituencies; curb the excesses of Governors and local gov’t chairmen through stringent legal laws; create a National youth council; curtail the responsibilities of the President; efface selfish official budgets; fix salaries for our National/State Assemblies and give the populace the authority to remove any governor or local government chairman who aired with ease through the youths council will indubitably bring solace and development to the agitating areas..Kalu the hero of our time, when the chips are down you will lead a National youths council that will monitor and remove any defaulting Governor, local gov’t chairman or Assembly members. Please don’t be deterred we the reasonabl Nigerian youths are solidly behind you.
Very soon , someone like Kanu will emerge still with the banner of IPOB because this organisation has not been found wanting in its responsibilities of representing the oppressed. They Govt think by incacerating Kanu or detaining him as a leader ,it will totally silence the groups activities. But unfortunately