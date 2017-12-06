The Sun News
6th December 2017 - IPMAN suspends planned withdrawal of services
6th December 2017 - Super Eagles: Dalung submits N3b Budget to Presidency for World Cup
6th December 2017 - Abia Export Procesing Zone takes off soon, says Gov. Ikpeazu
6th December 2017 - Cocaine killing black people almost as much as opioids kill white people – study
6th December 2017 - Boko Haram war: Army replaces Commander Op. LAFIYA DOLE
6th December 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari arrives Kano for 2-day visit
6th December 2017 - Atiku has lost touch, can’t win his local government – Buhari’s aide
6th December 2017 - 1,070 Nigerians died in road accident in Q3 – NBS
6th December 2017 - Oyo students to rally for ‘Not too young to rule’ law
6th December 2017 - Second Libyan aircraft carrying 257 Nigerians arrives in Lagos
Home / Cover / National / IPMAN suspends planned withdrawal of services

IPMAN suspends planned withdrawal of services

— 6th December 2017

…To meet NNPC team Dec. 14

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Lagos State Chapter, has suspended its plan to withdraw its services and shutdown over 900 fuel stations in Lagos State and parts of Ogun State.

Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Alanamu Balogun, supported by executive members, announced the suspension, at the end of a stormy and marathon meeting of oil marketers held at Ejigbo secretariat yesterday.

Balogun said the suspension followed a strong appeal by the NNPC who had arranged a meeting with the IPMAN officials for December 14 at Abuja NNPC headquarters.

He said IPMAN yielded to NNPC’s appeal because of members of the public who engaged in panic buying of petroleum products since the IPMAN’s announcement to.

Balogun told newsmen that the meeting with NNPC officials would determine whether or not the withdraws of service would still hold. He said all the structures have been set in motion while all the stake holders have been mobilized for the action. “But we don’t want to be seen by the government and the public as economic saboteurs because we have a stake in the economic stability of this great country; he stressed.

The IPMAN debunked the NNPC group General manager public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu’s statement that there was enough fuel storage at Ejigbo NNPC Satellite Depot, and that the price of fuel remained N133.38k, which Balogun said was far from the truth. Mr. Ughamadu should rather come to Ejigbo and find out the true position of things instead of staying at Abuja and saying what is not correct.

The Independent Petroleum Markers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Lagos State chapter has threatened to withdraw its services across Lagos State and part of Ogun State as from December 11. Atleast, over 900 filling stations was to be shut down, which might lead to fuel crisis during the yuletide festivities.

The IPMAN said it took the painful decision because its members had been running their fuel stations at a loss since the past eight months due to NNPC default in the bulk purchase agreement it signed with IPMAN to sell fuel to its members at a cost of N133.28k per litre. Presently, said IPMAN, a litre of fuel (PMS) is being sold to its members by DAPMAN at N141, apart from running costs, bank charges and other expenses which made it impossible for its members to sell a litre of fuel at controlled price of N145, but N146 per litre.

The IPMAN explained that while the NNPC had refused to sell fuel to its members regularly, it (NNPC) is diverting the supplies to DAPMAN at a price of N117 per litre and DAPMAN in turn, selling to IPMAN members at N141 per litre.

