IPMAN calls off strike in Anambra

16th August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), in Anambra State, has called off the indefinite strike its members embarked upon, on Wednesday.

The filing station owners returned to business, on Thursday morning, after meeting with state government, on Wednesday.

The IPMAN members had closed their stations in protest against the recent demolition of some filing stations in the state.

READ ALSO: Emir of Daura to confer traditional title on Orji Kalu

The Anambra State Government had recently demolished some fuel stations which were deemed to be sited too close to residential areas.

But some members of IPMAN saw the demolition as an act of malice by the government.

Daily Sun gathered that the strike was called off after the Association reached agreement with the state government to resolve issues concerning their claim for compensation within three weeks.

 

 

