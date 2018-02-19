The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - IPI director visits Nigeria
19th February 2018 - APC doomed if Tinubu fails –Senator Sani
19th February 2018 - Boko Haram: Get Shekau dead or alive, Buratai charges troops
19th February 2018 - IPOB insists on Biafra
19th February 2018 - Lassa fever kills 3 in Delta
19th February 2018 - Wike preaches unity, development in Rivers
19th February 2018 - Obasanjo to carry out medical checks in Bayelsa specialist hospital
19th February 2018 - Edith 08144346869
19th February 2018 - 2019: PDP woos IBB, Assembly speakers
19th February 2018 - Rice smuggling booms despite FG’s total ban
Home / Cover / National / IPI director visits Nigeria

IPI director visits Nigeria

— 19th February 2018

Ahead of the world congress of the International Press Institute (IPI) scheduled for Nigeria in June, the director of the world body, Barbara Trionfi, will visit the country from Wednesday. 

According to the statement issued by Managing Director of The Sun Publishing Limited and spokesman for the forthcoming Nigerian congress, Mr. Eric Osagie, the visiting director will start her schedule in Abuja where she will attend a meeting with IPI members/media stakeholders, following which a joint press conference will be addressed by Trionfi and Chairman of Congress Organising Committee, Prince Nduka Obaigbena. 

The IPI director will also pay a courtesy visit to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

The IPI director will also visit Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and inspect the June congress venue, designated hotels and congress event centres. 

The IPI director will be in Lagos on February 23 and February 24, where she will hold a meeting with media stakeholders, after which she and Chairman of This Day, Prince Nduka Obiegbena, will address a joint press conference.

The IPI director will pay courtesy calls on Lagos State Governor,  Mr.  Akinwumi Ambode, Chairman of Tony Elumelu Foundation,  Mr. Tony Elumelu and media owners, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr. John Momoh, Chairman/CEO of Channels Television.

Trionfi, with background in International Relations and Human Rights, joined the IPI in 2000, as a press freedom adviser for the Asia-Pacific region.

She carried out researches in the field of human rights and freedom of expression.

Trionfi also oversaw IPI’s global press freedom activities. 

As executive director, she manages IPI’s operations.

Last night, the director spoke about the importance of her visit and the hosting rights given to Nigeria: “IPI is excited to hold its World Congress in Abuja this year and thankful to Nigeria’s leading news organisations for hosting it. For many years, IPI’s Nigeria National Committee has shown a great commitment to press freedom and quality journalism. The Abuja World Congress represents a unique opportunity for IPI’s global network of editors, leading journalists and media executives to build closer ties with their colleagues in Nigeria and West Africa, share experiences and advance a common strategy for safe, independent, public-interest journalism”

The IPI is a global network of editors, journalists and media executives across the world.

The organisation promotes conditions that allow the media to operate free from interference and without fear of retaliation.

The IPI defends media freedom and the free flow of news.

This year’s IPI World Congress,  holding in Abuja from June 21-23, 2018 will attract hundreds of leading editors and journalists from across the world, who will discuss numerous challenges journalists are facing.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPI director visits Nigeria

— 19th February 2018

Ahead of the world congress of the International Press Institute (IPI) scheduled for Nigeria in June, the director of the world body, Barbara Trionfi, will visit the country from Wednesday.  According to the statement issued by Managing Director of The Sun Publishing Limited and spokesman for the forthcoming Nigerian congress, Mr. Eric Osagie, the visiting…

  • APC doomed if Tinubu fails –Senator Sani

    — 19th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani, has predicted doom for the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led reconciliation committee, set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, fails. Senator Sani said this when he paid a solidarity visit to the APC national leadership, last Friday. He…

  • Boko Haram: Get Shekau dead or alive, Buratai charges troops

    — 19th February 2018

    • ‘$1bn security fund to fight terrorists, buy equipment’ Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has, again, charged troops to capture factional leader of the Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive. Buratai gave the charge at former Boko Haram’s Command and Control Centre in Sambisa, Camp Zairo, during an…

  • IPOB insists on Biafra

    — 19th February 2018

    •Dismisses FG’s support for state police Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said its interest remains the full restoration of the sovereignty of the nation of Biafra and “not in whatever structural reforms the Nigerian government intends to undertake.”  IPOB insisted that anything being done by the Nigerian government short of…

  • Lassa fever kills 3 in Delta

    — 19th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba THREE persons afflicted with Lassa fever have been confirmed dead in Delta State. Seven cases of the disease have been confirmed in the state since its re-emergence last month. The disease, which first occurred in 2016, killed a medical doctor. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, said following its resurgence, 24 other…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share