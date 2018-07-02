The Sun News
IPEF celebrates Ijebu professionals

2nd July 2018
Zika Bobby
Sons and daughters of Ijebuland, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers were at the weekend honoured at an annual merit award event, organised by the Ijebu Professional Excellence Foundation (IPEF).
IPEF Chairman, Chief Olusegun Mafe, said the idea behind the foundation was to promote professionalism in all ramifications in Ijebuland.
The chairperson on the occasion, Mrs. Hairat Balogun, commended the organisers of the award and urged them to sustain what she described as glorious event.
She urged the foundation to sustain the vision, saying it is a source of inspiration for the young and incoming generation.
“The vision should be kept alive to serve as a source of inspiration for young and incoming generation who wants to join the foundation, “ she stated.
Balogun, who was represented by Major General Abiodun Role, was also honoured.
Award recipient, the Ebumawe of Ago Iwoye, Oba Abdul-rasaq Adenugba, expressed his excitements about the award and described it as part of the blessings and accomplishments he had been praying for from God.

