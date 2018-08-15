IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls— 15th August 2018
Billy Graham Abel Yola
The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adamawa State chapter, has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Adamawa State Government to organise and conduct local government council elections.
The state’s chairman of IPAC, Kevin Iliya Agowa, said IPAC would initiate necessary legal action to ensure the state government complies with the law over what it described as a deliberate refusal to conduct elections which has opened up undemocratic, unconstitutional gaps in the running of local governments in the state.
Iliya Agowa made the remarks at a press briefing, Tuesday, in Yola, Adamawa State.
According to Agowa, “IPAC as a recognised umbrella statutory body of all registered political parties in the state cannot and would not look the other way when the government in power does anything that is illegal or unconstitutional and therefore detrimental to our hard earned democracy.
“State government, apparently in response to pressure do the needful conducted LG elections in 2016 with two year tenure under the State Electoral Law which expired on the 31st day of July,2018.
“It was expected that a serious democratic government would take steps to conduct LG elections before the end of the tenure of the then serving council so that we do not have undemocratic gap in the running of the LG councils.”
READ ALSO: Bye-election: Bauchi gov. reacts to allegation of rigging
Agowa lamented that, “Unlike what INEC is doing at the federal level, ADSIEC in Adamawa state, to add to its list of illegal and unconstitutional failures, decided deliberately not to recognise and conduct the election, instead the state government appointed career civil servant to manage the affairs of the 19 LGSs with whatever financial and political benefits derivable.”
“We consider this deliberate refusal/neglect as undemocratic, unconstitutional, illegal and in flagrant violation of section 7 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.”
IPAC also criticized the Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenue for slamming a fixed rates payable as income tax for political office sectors.
Agowa continued, “This clearly shows the inefficiency in the board and we unequivocally urge the general public to disregard that circular.”
Explaining the income tax slammed on politicians by the state government, the state’s vice chairman of IPAC, Sunday Wugira said, “The payment of income tax is not a requirement for contesting elections under the current electoral law.
READ ALSO: NASS invasion: Nigerians deserve apology –Okonkwo
“The people of Adamawa must see the incompetence and dishonesty of the board in taking this decision.
“They have decided that everyone running for political office must be charged an income tax, those running for president must pay N1.5 million naira, those running for governorship office have to pay N900, 000, those running for Senate to pay N750,000, reps aspirants N450,000, LG chairmanship candidates, N300,000, state house of Assembly aspirants, N250,000 and councillorship candidates N60,000.”
IPAC has called on all stakeholders to ignore the statement of the board of internal revenue.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
IPAC issues ultimatum to Adamawa govt. to conduct LG polls— 15th August 2018
Billy Graham Abel Yola The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Adamawa State chapter, has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Adamawa State Government to organise and conduct local government council elections. The state’s chairman of IPAC, Kevin Iliya Agowa, said IPAC would initiate necessary legal action to ensure the state government complies with the…
-
Over 100 lost but found children re-united with families in Delta— 15th August 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba No fewer than 100 lost but found children have been re-united with their families in the last one year by the Delta State Government. Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development in the state, Mrs. Omatsola Williams made this known at a ministerial briefing in Asaba. She said a total of…
-
Bye-election: Bauchi gov. reacts to allegation of rigging— 15th August 2018
Paul Orude, Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has reacted to an allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged last Saturday’s Bauchi South senatorial district bye-election in the state. Earlier in a press briefing, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had accused the administration of widespread and open vote buying and colluding with the…
-
NASS invasion: Nigerians deserve apology –Okonkwo— 15th August 2018
The convener of an advocacy group for youth participation in politics, under the umbrella of “Together for Everybody: Working for Everyone,” Uche Annie-Okonkwo, has demanded apology, on behalf of Nigerians, from the leadership and men of the Department of State Services (DSS), over what he described as unacceptable invasion of the National Assembly. Annie-Okonkwo, who…
-
Igbo leaders seek new constitution before 2019 elections— 15th August 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu The Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately set up a constitute assembly that will draft a new constitution for the country before the 2019 general elections. The leaders made the call in a communiqué released after their meeting in Enugu yesterday, stressing that it became …
-
Entertainment
Hollywood Kevin Hart celebrates 2nd wedding anniversary— 14th August 2018
NAN Ace Hollywood comedian and actor Kevin Darnnel popularly known as Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish on Tuesday celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The couple took to Instagram to celebrate each other. The American comedian shared love photos and video on his Instagram [email protected], recalling memories from their 2016 wedding celebration. “What you…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Super highway, super headache— 14th August 2018
According to Ayade, the 260-kilometre super highway is planned to lead from a proposed deep sea port at Esighi in Bakassi Local Government Area run through the Cross River National Park – Cross River government in trouble over non-payment of compensation Judex Okoro, Calabar Cross River State in the last couple of years has been…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
How UNICEF boosts girl-child education in northern Nigeria— 14th August 2018
“The G4G Initiative is a component of the Girls’ Education Project Phase 3 being implemented in northern Nigeria to help support girls to remain in school and improve their learning achievement.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has embarked on an innovative strategy to address the issue of low girl-child enrolment and…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
FES peace dialogue and security in W/Africa— 15th August 2018
For maximum interaction and productivity, the Abuja Dialogue was structured to be interactive and to facilitate seamless exchange of ideas. Friedrich-Ebert Stiftung Over the years, it has become imperative that, besides a working economy, social infrastructure, education and a number of other indicators which define the idea people have of a ‘peaceful’ society, the presence…
Columnists
-
If I were Saraki…— 15th August 2018
If you listen to Oshiomhole pontificating about how Saraki took APC’s crown to PDP, you would almost think that the APC made Saraki Senate President. Steve Nwosu Anybody who bought the cock and bull story about the federal government banning codeine and Tramadol obviously did not watch the two political rallies that held in Akwa Ibom…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today (3)— 15th August 2018
I wrote all these more than three years ago. Events have since proved me right. I was, indeed, a Nostradamus, the man who saw tomorrow. Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL This week, we shall continue and conclude with our seminal discourse and analysis of the many factors that threw the APC into its present political turmoil,…
-
Excellence in technological skills— 14th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor There is something highly uplifting about the triumph of five Nigerian school girls at the World Technovation Challenge held in San Francisco, the United States, just last week. All five girls who snatched the gold medal in the competition are students of a secondary school in Onitsha. Their winning entry was a mobile…
-
The amazons are coming— 14th August 2018
More Amazons are knocking at the door of presidential politics. At least five women on different party platforms are taking their wares on the road. Ray Ekpu Mrs. Sarah Jubril has entered the history books as the first woman in the Fourth Republic to seek, in a semi-serious manner, to be the President of Nigeria….
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
-
In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician— 13th August 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and welcome into Nigeria’s hall of political mentoring His Excellency, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Michael Bush In a country as politically hypersensitive as ours, someone in the opposition must be more than special to deserve let alone get a worthy mention by a member of the party in power. The man…
-
Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief— 13th August 2018
That visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London… Yushau Shuaib It was 24 hours after the official release of my book, “An Encounter with the Spymaster,” in July 2017 that I received an invitation from a top…
-
The security outfits called SARS and DSS— 13th August 2018
No less in need of reforms are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all other security outfits in the country. Casmir Igbokwe Clement Obiorah is an unfortunate young man. He hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State but lives with his mother in Ogun State. His father, an Air…
-
“I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”— 12th August 2018
“Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger… Efe Anaughe I was not so surprised when Dennis and Rick attended Mom’s Thanksgiving. I have come to expect anything when it comes to both Men. I carefully avoided them throughout the ceremony. It…
-
Toxic thoughts we need to DROP— 12th August 2018
According to Dr Herbert Benson, MD, and president of Harvard Medical School’s Mind-Body Institute toxic thoughts lead to stress, which affects our body’s natural healing capacities. Bisi Daniels Thoughts matter a lot because most actions result from thought. But some people overthink or continue running thoughts that run down their health. Experts continue to study…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply