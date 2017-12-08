The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya
8th December 2017 - Ambode presents 2018 Budget to Lagos Assembly Monday
8th December 2017 - We’re working to secure Sango’s release – Gov. Lalong
8th December 2017 - Edo sanitary workers protest 8 months salary arrears
8th December 2017 - Akwa Ibom swears in 31 new LG chairmen
8th December 2017 - Court remands Benin chief priest over encroachment 
8th December 2017 - Yenagoa workers’ll be paid from Paris Club refund –LG chair
8th December 2017 - 5,000 Nigerians trapped in Libyan detention camps –Envoy
8th December 2017 - Ekwueme: Philosopher and king
8th December 2017 - Open letter to PDP convention delegates
Home / National / IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya

IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya

— 8th December 2017

Two days after 401 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) on Friday facilitated the return of 164 more.

The new returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 12.34 a.m.

The returnees arrived in a chartered BURAQ airline with Registration Number 5A-DMG.

They were received on behalf of the Federal Government by the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja.

Mahaija, who was represented by the South West Zonal Coordinator of the agency, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, gave the breakdown of the returnees as 155 male adults, five female adults and four children and infants.

He thanked the IOM and the EU for their humanitarianism and enjoined the returnees to learn from the bitter lessons they learned in the course of their unpalatable sojourn.

Mahaija charged them to make use of the various schemes being put in place
by the Federal and State governments to reintegrate themselves into the society.

“There’s no place like home and Nigeria is peculiar nation that God has endowed with bountiful resources that everyone can harness and prosper,” he added.

One of the returnees, Mr. Emmanuel Keshi, lfrom Delta told newsmen that he dropped out of the University to embark on the perilous journey in August.

Keshi lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the evacuation of all Nigerians stranded in the volatile North African country.

He said :”I learnt that Buhari has directed the evacuation of all Nigerians from Libya.

“I thank the President for this because the boys (Nigerians) in Libya are really suffering and lacking human rights as they are being treated as animal.

“The President’s directive is very important because of the coming election in Libya.

“I don’t wish to hear that Nigerians are being used as human shield in clashes between the various Libyan groups in case of post-election violence over there.”

The returnees were also received by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). (NAN)

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IOM, EU evacuate 164 more Nigerians from Libya

— 8th December 2017

Two days after 401 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) on Friday facilitated the return of 164 more. The new returnees arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 12.34 a.m. The returnees arrived in a chartered BURAQ airline…

  • Ambode presents 2018 Budget to Lagos Assembly Monday

    — 8th December 2017

    Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly for approval, on Monday. A statement by Ms Bose Lambo, Director, Public Affairs of the Assembly, said the presentation would commence at 11:00a.m. and urged guests to be punctual. “This is to inform the general public that…

  • We’re working to secure Sango’s release – Gov. Lalong

    — 8th December 2017

    Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has said that the Plateau and Kaduna State Governments are working round the clock with security operatives to have the Plateau PDP Chairman, Chief Damishi Sango, released. Sango, a former Minister of Sports, and four others were abducted by unknown persons on Wednesday evening at Jere-Kaduna on their way to…

  • Edo sanitary workers protest 8 months salary arrears

    — 8th December 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Street sweepers in the payroll of the Edo State Management Board yesterday embarked on another protest over non-payment of their eight months salary. The protesters, who marched through the ever-busy Kings Square to Edo State Government House, had earlier, on November 3, 2017,  protested the non-payment of their seven months salaries….

  • Akwa Ibom swears in 31 new LG chairmen

    — 8th December 2017

    Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sworn in new 31 local government area chairmen elected last Saturday. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 31 chairmanship and 310 councillor-ship seats in the election. The election was described by the state electoral council and observers as credible and transparent At the swearing in, in Uyo…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share