IoD names Omolayole, Mutallab, Okoli, Ibeh, others as fellows

About a fortnight ago, the Institute of Directors (IoD), Nigeria, invested several corporate chiefs with awards, leading to seven business titans being  pronounced as Distinguished Fellows while the 19 others made the Fellows list for 2016.
Alhaji (Dr.) Umar Abdul Mutallab, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, Dr. Stella Okoli, Chief (Dr.) Isaac Olusola Dada, Mr. Chike Nwanze and Arc. Thomas Awagu were awarded Distinguished Fellows.
Among the 19 that made the Fellows list are Mr. Olugbena Ademulegun, Mr. James Okwudili Agada, Emperor Chris Baywood-Ibe, Mr. Victor Ogbeyiwa Eburajolo, Barr. Grace Egbagbe, Mr. Urum Kalu Eke, Chief (Dr.) Christopher Ezeh, Mr. Innocent Iyal Harry, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale,Mallam Garba and Dr. Umar Mustapha.
The others are Dr. Chris Ogbechie, Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu, Chief Rex Onyeabo, Mr. Oritsedere Otubu, Mrs. Funmi Oyetunji, Mr. Yemi Olayemi, Mr. Ifiesimama Sekibo and Mr. Godwin Wiggle.
Distinguished Fellow awards are bestowed annually to IoD members who have sustained a prominent and distinguished career as directors or who have given outstanding participation and service to the institute, or eminent or special contribution to the country or business.
Together, these fellows from across Nigeria represent an unrivalled reserve of expertise as well as knowledge in the country’s business sphere and have excelled in this regard.
Dr. Stella Okoli is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Emzor Pharmaceutical Limited, an indigenous group she founded 33 years ago, and has remarkably grown to have footprints in Liberia and Sierra Leone.
She is on top of leadership challenges and is in tune with current management trends. Dr. Okoli’s great entrepreneurial strides and philanthropy has won her many awards and accolades. She is a recipient of the MON and OON national awards
Emperor Chris Baywood-Ibe is an acclaimed entrepreneur. As president/CEO, he is the man behind the success story of Baywood Continental Limited, which was established in 1989 as a procurement company that later diversified into engineering and construction. Today, the company occupies an enviable frontline position in the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, as well as in Calgary and Alberta, Canada, with a strong workforce of 104.

Maltina Teacher of the Year can inspire this nation to accord teachers deserved credit

– Ekanem, Corporate Affairs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc

2016 Maltina Teacher of the Year finalists emerge September 29

As the panel of judges for the 2016 Maltina Teacher of the Year (MTOTY) firms up assessment of entries, the finalists for the coveted prize would emerge on Thursday, September 29, 2016.
The finalists, chosen from the 33 candidates that would emerge as champions of their respective states, will face the jury for a final interview. The 10 best entries will thereafter be invited for the grand finale where the panel will further subject the finalists to rigorous scrutiny to determine who truly should be named the Maltina Teacher of the Year.
The winner, the 2016 MTOTY, would be unveiled at a grand ceremony on Thursday, October 20, 2016, in Lagos.
As the deadline for the submission of entries closed on Friday, July 22, 2016, the panel of Judges met in Lagos on August 30 to deliberate on the assessment scheme for the initiative.
The jury, made up of distinguished professionals, after their meeting agreed on the core assessment parameters
The Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Mr. Kufre Ekanem, explained that the project received hundreds of entries from across the states of the federation. However, the entries were shortlisted and validated to compete for the initiative’s prize by the stringent project assessors who trimmed the entries down after a thorough and painstaking examination.
After scaling the project assessors’ parameters, Ekanem stated that the valid entries would be subjected to further scrutiny and thorough assessment by the judges charged with determining who would be named the Maltina Teacher of the Year.
Like last year, the 2016 winner will get N1 million instantly, plus N1 million every year for the next five years. The package also includes a development training opportunity abroad and a block of classrooms to be built at the school where he/she teaches.
“It is our hope that, through the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative, we can inspire this nation to accord our teachers their deserved credit and bring back respect to the teaching profession in Nigeria,” Ekanem said.
The MTOTY initiative, with prizes worth N50 million annually, is carried out on the platform of the NB/Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund.  Ohiwerei was former Chairman and CEO of the leading beverage conglomerate, which has been in business in Nigeria since 1946. The trust fund was established in 1994 to contribute to the development of the education sector in Nigeria.
Over the years, the company has used the fund to give financial assistance to over 20,000 students and built over 250 classrooms and 22 libraries in both primary and secondary schools across 49 communities in the country.

