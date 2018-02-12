The Sun News
Latest
12th February 2018 - IOC president to visit North Korea after Winter Games
12th February 2018 - Palestine to seek full UN membership in spite of U.S. veto threat
12th February 2018 - Buhari mourns John Shagaya
12th February 2018 - London City airport shut throughout Monday after WW2 bomb found in Thames
12th February 2018 - France FM visits Iraq to discuss reconstruction
12th February 2018 - Johnson-Sirleaf wins Mo Ibrahim prize for African Leadership
12th February 2018 - 5-year-old girl, 70 others killed in Russian plane crash
12th February 2018 - Middle East tour: US Secretary of State in Egypt
12th February 2018 - Zuma’s deputy consolidates control of govt
12th February 2018 - UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements
Home / Sports / IOC president to visit North Korea after Winter Games

IOC president to visit North Korea after Winter Games

— 12th February 2018

Reuters/NAN

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach will visit North Korea after the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Reuters reported on Monday.

The visit is part of an agreement between the IOC and both North Korea and South Korea, according to a source.

The source said the trip would be “sometime after the Olympic Games’’, which are due to finish on Feb. 25, and did not comment on the agenda for the visit.

North Korea agreed to participate in PyeongChang after Games’ host South Korea and the IOC encouraged the reclusive, heavily-sanctioned state to participate as a gesture of peace.

Athletes from North and South Korea, technically still at war, marched together at the Games opening ceremony.

Both countries have fielded a unified women’s ice hockey team, the first time an inter-Korean team has competed at any Olympic Games.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has been using the Games in his efforts to re-engage with the North and to pave the way for talks over the North’s weapons programme.

The IOC and the two Koreas signed a tripartite agreement on Jan. 20 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It set out the details of North Korea’s Olympic participation, including the number of athletes, the sports they would take part in as well as their joint march.

The agreement was seen as a breakthrough, given the Koreas had not marched together at an Olympics for more than 12 years.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in hosted two of North Korea’s most senior officials at the Games opening ceremony, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister.

Moon warmly shook hands with her and later held talks with her in Seoul.

Kim Jong Un has invited Moon for talks in Pyongyang, South Korean officials said, setting the stage for the first meeting of Korean leaders in more than a decade.

The thaw in relations has centred on the Olympics.

It has led to a senior American member of the IOC calling for the joint ice hockey team to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The team had included 12 North Korean players.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari mourns John Shagaya

— 12th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the tragic accident that took the life of Sen. John Shagaya. In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, the  President, in his tribute to the late senator, described him as ‘a great Nigerian whose legacies will…

  • UK export agency to accept naira for trade settlements

    — 12th February 2018

    The struggling Nigeria’s national currency may soon rebound against other world currencies as the UK Export Finance Agency says it would soon add the naira to its list of “pre-approved currencies” for trade transactions. It was reported at the weekend that naira would soon become one of the three West African currencies that UK Export…

  • Elections won’t affect capital projects –Adeosun

    — 12th February 2018

    …Says 200,000 N-Power jobs created Uche Usim, Abuja  Amid fears of possible disruption in government’s spend ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Federal Government at the weekend assured that its capital budget would be insulated from the vagaries of politics but strictly deployed to fund infrastructural projects across the country, with concerted efforts to…

  • Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK

    — 12th February 2018

    …Beseige VAIDS hotlines, beg FG for extension  Uche Usim, Abuja Nigerians who own undisclosed properties in the United Kingdom (UK) are now in panic mode as the Federal Government has latched in on the new UK Regulation called the Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs) to access the properties, their locations and the tax compliance levels.  Consequently,…

  • Reps summon Enelamah, others over sugar concession policy

    — 12th February 2018

     Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, over the Federal Government’s concession policy on sugar importation. Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the sugar concession policy, Abiodun Olasupo, told journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, that other stakeholders, especially the companies granted waivers,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share