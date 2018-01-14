The Sun News
Inyama is verbatim sports Administrator of 2017

— 14th January 2018

Press Release

An investigative news magazine in Nigeria , VERBATIM has selected Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia Chairman, High Chief Emeka Inyama as its Sports Administrator of the year 2017.

In a letter conveying the message to Chief Inyama, the Board of Editors of the magazine said the award is in recognition of his leadership qualities and contributions to Sports development in Nigeria.

“the leadership award is a platform by Verbatim Magazine to appreciate and celebrate accomplished and successful men and women in various fields of life, with input from core stakeholders in Nigeria. For personalities in the public and private sector of the country, the award is specifically for those who have distinguished themselves and provided excellent leadership services in specific areas of work”.

“Your nomination is in recognition of your leadership roles and top level contribution to the development of Sports in Nigeria, the high point of which is, today, is your unparalleled accomplishment in reform and turnaround of a relatively unknown Football Club (Abia Warriors) to a big player in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), within the short period you have been in the saddle as Chairman ” the Magazine said in a letter signed by the Editor in chief Tobs Agbaegbu and Ibrahim Midibbo, the Chairman of the Board of Editors.

With over 37 years in Sports administration, journalism, and marketing, Emeka Inyama, is a household name in Sports Administration in Nigeria, founding Managing Editor/ CEO of the very popular National Sportslink , Nigeria’s first all sports newspaper that hit print run circulation of over 500000 copies weekly, General manager (Marketing) of the 2003 All African Games hosted in Abuja, General manager (Marketing) 2009 FIFA U. 17 World Cup hosted in Nigeria, Marketing Consultant of the 2005 Federation of African University Sports (FASU) Games hosted in Bauchi.

He was a one time Chairman of Abia State Football Association and also a one time Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Abia State.

Emeka Inyama was the first elected Chairman of the Nigeria National League (NNL), a period that saw various innovations that laid a solid foundation for the league body.

Since taking over the leadership of Abia Warriors FC, he has succeeded in transforming the team to one of the best managed Professional League Club in Nigeria with genuine interest in youth development. His administration saw to the promotion of the club to the elite division of the League. The club recently became the first Premiership Club in Nigeria to establish a functional Football Academy with emphasis on players in Junior Secondary Schools, and within the ages of 13 and 15 years.

The investiture on Chief Emeka Inyama and others awardees will hold on 26 February at the Shehu Yaradua Center, Abuja.

