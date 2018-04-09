The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Investing in furniture business yields huge profit
9th April 2018 - MAPR: Know your rights in new metering plan
9th April 2018 - Ikeja Electric introduces new features on receipt to tackle fraud
9th April 2018 - How Nigeria loses cargo, revenue to West African ports
9th April 2018 - NPA generated $62m in 2017, says management
9th April 2018 - CPC not usurping NCAA’s functions –Irukera
9th April 2018 - How safety recommendations can promote safer sky
9th April 2018 - Corruption: Brazil’s ex-President Lula da Silva begins jail sentence
9th April 2018 - Buhari, May to discuss Nigeria, UK relations –Presidency 
9th April 2018 - UN Security Council to meet over Syria chemical attack
Home / Business / Investing in furniture business yields huge profit
furniture

Investing in furniture business yields huge profit

— 9th April 2018

Charles Nwaoguji [email protected], +234 8032715118

The furniture business never runs out of fashion. People buy new furniture all the time either as first time buyers or because they can afford bigger and better designs/models.

Everyday people buy furniture. New offices open across our cities and both small and big hotels are always looking for interesting and beautiful furniture.

Especially in a fast-emerging economic region like Africa, the demand for furniture will continue to grow in leaps and bounds

Furniture business is yet to develop in Nigeria as it is in other developed countries. Apart from the Alaba traders and some other few furniture dealers here and there in Nigeria, you can hardly see any serious furniture showrooms within the cities. This means great business opportunity exists in this sector.

The furniture business continues to boom as the demand for home and office accommodation grows across Nigeria.

When people move into a new home, they need a bed to sleep on, wardrobes for their clothes, chairs, dining tables, sofas, kitchen cabinets and all kinds of furniture. Like households, offices also buy a lot of furniture too.

Nigeria’s growing economy and its large and rapidly growing urban population are some of the reasons why the furniture business is experiencing good times on our continent.

Take a walk into Bedmate’s showroom anywhere in Nigeria, you’d think the furniture there are custom made for them. You’d think that those furniture you see there are hard to find? Never! There are very easy to source for. Those furniture you see there are imported from China, Taiwan, Turkey, Indonesia, and other Asian countries. Majority is from China.

Requirements

Once you have the requirements, starting is not difficult at all. It’s a straight forward business that you may never need any help or special knowledge to get started. Below are some of the things needed to get started.

Big Showroom 

Furniture is space consuming, you will need a very big showroom if you want start something substantial and attractive. Visit places like the Bedmate in Ikeja City Malls to see example of good furniture.

Space is everything in this business and once you have it, you have everything. Make sure you get your showroom in a decent neighborhood, don’t go for a slum.

 Experience furniture technician 

I don’t know another name to use for this. The furniture technicians do the setup. All the imported furniture comes in packages. Unpacking and setting it up the way it should be is not a small task. It takes someone who is experienced in this to do very well.

A carpenter who tried to setup my imported wardrobe ended up leaving it in shamble and almost damaged completely. Send some guys to Alaba to learn how to setup the furniture and make sure they mastered it very well before putting them in use, else, they will help you incurs damages.

 Logistic 

This means transporting it to your customers. You need to get a big truck for this purpose. But if you can’t, then you make use of hired truck which will be more expensive in the long run.

To setup the furniture business of the magnitude I’m trying to explain, you will need good amount of money. Your start up capital must be reasonably high, not less than N50 million. Anything less than N50 million may not be able to do standard furniture business for a start.

Tools needed to make furniture

There are basically five tools needed to make fine furniture. These includes;

Sandpaper (and Sander)

It is essential to sand your furniture to get down to the original wood and to also create a rough surface to that your primer and paint will stick to the wood. Sanding down your item also helps get rid of minor scratches and dings.

For hard-to-remove varnish, lacquer, or multiple layers of paint, you will need a low-grit sandpaper. Sand the item until you get down to the natural wood.

You will also need a higher-grit sandpaper. The higher grit sandpaper is used to remove any thin layers of varnish and paint and to use after applying wood putty/filler. It is also helpful to sand with high-grit sandpaper after the first layer of primer and paints to remove any deep brush strokes or drips.

After each round of sanding, be sure to wipe the entire surface with a slightly damp rag.

To get the sanding job done, you can either hand sand your item or use an electric sander. If you are refurbishing a large piece of furniture, such as a bookcase, table, or cabinets, I would recommend using an electric sander.

Attempting to sand a large piece of furniture by hand can become tiresome quickly!

Wood putty and putty knife

Applying wood putty and/or filler helps cover up any dents, dings, and cracks.Wood filler is also helpful if your furniture has any small chunks missing from the legs or top corners.

Depending on the size of your item and whether it has a lot of dents, dings, or cracks, you may need a large amount of wood putty and/or filler. You will also need a putty knife to apply the putty to the surface of your furniture.

Primer

Before you paint your furniture, you must apply a primer (or use an all-in-one paint with primer) with a paintbrush. Primer helps the paint stick better to the item and ensures that your true paint color will shine through.

•If you’re using a dark-colored paint, purchase a gray primer.

•If you’re using a light paint color, purchase a white primer.

Depending on the condition and the original color of your furniture piece, you may need to apply two to three thin coats of primer. Make sure to purchase enough primer to paint your item two or three times and a small amount to make any touch-ups later on.

Paint and brushes

Depending on the type of wood your furniture is made of, select a type of paint in your desired color.

Make sure you purchase enough paint for the size of your item. You will want to apply two or three thin coats. Check with store staff to be sure you’re buying the proper brushes for the project you have ahead of you.

Varnish

Applying a varnish to your item can help seal your paint and protect your item from outside elements. Varnishing your furniture piece also gives it a glossier and more vibrant look. You will want to purchase and apply varnish if your item will be in a high traffic area, such as a living room or hallway, and if it will be heavily used, such as a coffee table or bed frame.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

furniture

Investing in furniture business yields huge profit

— 9th April 2018

Charles Nwaoguji [email protected], +234 8032715118 The furniture business never runs out of fashion. People buy new furniture all the time either as first time buyers or because they can afford bigger and better designs/models. Everyday people buy furniture. New offices open across our cities and both small and big hotels are always looking for interesting…

  • MAPR

    MAPR: Know your rights in new metering plan

    — 9th April 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Electricity consumers may soon heave a sigh of relief as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has rolled out fresh regulations under its Meter Asset Provider Regulation (MAPR), thus bringing an end to the monopoly once enjoyed by the electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) in providing meters. The new regulation will also bring to…

  • Electric

    Ikeja Electric introduces new features on receipt to tackle fraud

    — 9th April 2018

    In a bid to further protect customers and shore up convenience in electricity bills payment, the management of Ikeja Electric is partnering one of its payment channel partners to modify the receipt for payment transactions made by customers. The online receipts issued for bills paid through the Ikeja Electric Cards channel on computer systems/laptops feature…

  • Nigeria

    How Nigeria loses cargo, revenue to West African ports

    — 9th April 2018

    Isaac Anumihe The commissioning of Lekki Deep Seaport on March 29, 2018, has rekindled the hope of many Nigerians whose shipping companies take their cargoes to neigbouring ports for discharge because Nigeria’s shallow waters cannot carry large vessels. But on completion of the Lekki Deep Seaport in 2020, Nigeria is targeting about 1.5 million 20-foot…

  • NPA generated $62m in 2017, says management

    — 9th April 2018

    Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, has said it generated $62.3 million and N1.2 billion in 2017, compared to $57.6 million and N772.4 million it recorded in 2016. Out of the amount generated in 2017, stakeholders in the Rivers Port Complex are yet to remit $42.3 million and N600 million into NPA’s accounts. Details…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share