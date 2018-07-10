In a statement signed by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adeyemi Adenike, yesterday, the service did not confirm when the minister applied for the exemption certificate. Said Mrs. Adeyemi: “Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate. We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question.”

Section 13 of the NYSC Act stipulates that defaulters are liable to 12 months imprisonment and/or N2,000 fine while section 13 (3) of the law also prescribes three-year jail term or option of N5,000 fine for anyone who contravenes provision of the law. Sub section 4 of the same section also criminalises giving false information or illegally obtaining the agency’s certificate. It provides for up to three-year jail term for such offenders.