The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate – NYSC
10th July 2018 - Adamu Ciroma, man of character, by Mamman Daura
10th July 2018 - Nigerian companies to compete for international tenders before 2029
10th July 2018 - Resolving the NFF crisis
10th July 2018 - What a country!
10th July 2018 - Grieving nation and need for restructuring
10th July 2018 - The problem with NNPC
10th July 2018 - Fela, Macron and Nigeria
10th July 2018 - Wimbledon: Federer, Serena advance to quarters
10th July 2018 - France, Belgium in heavyweights clash
Home / Cover / National / We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate – NYSC
ADEOSUN - NYSC EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE

We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate – NYSC

— 10th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said that although the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, applied for an Exemption Certificate, it would still investigate the origin of the one in question.

Adeosun has been linked with forging an NYSC exemption certificate.

She graduated from the Polytechnic of East London, in the United Kingdom, in 1989, at 22.

In a statement signed by NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adeyemi Adenike, yesterday, the service did not confirm when the minister applied for the exemption certificate.

Said Mrs. Adeyemi: “Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate. We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question.”

Section 13 of the NYSC Act stipulates that defaulters are liable to 12 months imprisonment and/or N2,000 fine while section 13 (3) of the law also prescribes three-year jail term or option of N5,000 fine for anyone who contravenes provision of the law.

Sub section 4 of the same section also criminalises giving false information or illegally obtaining the agency’s certificate. It provides for up to three-year jail term for such offenders.

Last week, Premium Times reported that the minister did not observe the complsory one year NYSC, even though she graduated from a London Polytechnic, at 22, in 1989.

An exemption certificate in her name, which she allegedly used for security clearance, for confirmation as minister, in 2015, was reportedly obtained in 1990.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADEOSUN - NYSC EXEMPTION CERTIFICATE

We’ll investigate Adeosun’s exemption certificate – NYSC

— 10th July 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said that although the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, applied for an Exemption Certificate, it would still investigate the origin of the one in question. Adeosun has been linked with forging an NYSC exemption certificate. She graduated from the Polytechnic of East…

  • ADAMU CIROMA - MAN OF CHARACTER

    Adamu Ciroma, man of character, by Mamman Daura

    — 10th July 2018

    Barely five days after his death, former Minister of Finance, Mallam Adamu Ciroma, has been described as a “statesman of uncommon gifts and outstanding ability and accomplishments.” In a tribute to the late minister, former editor of the New Nigeria newspaper and influential powerbroker, Mallam Mamman Daura, said Ciroma’s “versatility was legion,” describing him as…

  • NIGERIAN COMPANIES - Ogbonnaya Onu

    Nigerian companies to compete for international tenders before 2029

    — 10th July 2018

    Charles Nwaoguji and chinwendu Obienyi Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Monday, said Nigerian companies would in 10-20 years time be competing with the very best in other parts of the world for projects and contracts in international tenders. This, he assured, would be achieved with the implementation of revolutionary Presidential Executive Order…

  • NFF - CHRIS GIWA

    Resolving the NFF crisis

    — 10th July 2018

    The latest crisis in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), coming on the heels of the ouster of the Super Eagles from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is disturbing. It is also not good for the development of the nation’s football. Justice M.H. Kurya of the Federal High Court, Jos, on June 5 sacked the…

  • AMMUNITION

    Customs intercepts truck carrying 200,000 live ammunitions in Niger

    — 10th July 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Nigeria Customs Service officials in Niger State has intercepted a truck loaded with 200,000 live ammunitions. The Onitsha-bound Lveco truck with Lagos registration number AKD 904 X was intercepted at Wawa-Babana area of the state, a border town with Benin Republic. Parading the driver of the truck and his accomplice in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share