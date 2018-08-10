For the first time in more than three years in the saddle, the Federal Government on Tuesday bared its fangs, in a move to instill discipline in the system. It wielded the big stick against the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, who was summarily dismissed for an act of indiscretion. This ex-head of the secret service was placed under house arrest for 48 hours before being released.

A statement announcing Daura’s sack by Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, simply said: “The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has directed the termination of the appointment of the director-general, State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura, with immediate effect.” It added: “Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.”

Daura’s sin, which warranted his sack, was obvious. That Tuesday morning, operatives of the DSS, masked and armed, had taken over the National Assembly complex and held sway like an army of occupation. The security agents had barricaded entrances to the complex and deprived senators, House of Representatives members, National Assembly staff, including the clerk, journalists and others, access to the complex. It was a brazen operation, which put Nigeria on the global spot, for bad reason. The statement from the office of the Vice President, in reaction to this operation, said: “Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has described the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today (Tuesday) as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all acceptable notions of law and order,” adding: “According to him, the unlawful act, which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency, is condemnable and completely unacceptable.”

For this faux pas, Daura was fired. He got what he deserved. Any attempt to emasculate other arms of government, in whatever circumstance, is wrong, vexatious and unacceptable. Whoever authorised Daura’s sack, therefore, be he President Muhammadu Buhari or Acting President Osinbajo, did the right thing. This is why the struggle over who will take the glory of his sack is unnecessary. That sack directive is not a personal action but that of the Presidency. This is why the statement to the effect that it was actually President Buhari who approved the sack of Daura was, in my estimation, uncalled for. There is no need for self-glorification in this matter.