Mike Ozekhome - ANARCHY

Invasion of Ekiti government house, invitation to anarchy – Ozekhome

— 12th July 2018

Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Mike Ozekhome, has said the invasion of Ekiti State Government House by policemen and other security agents is an invitation to anarchy. 

Ozekhome, who stated this yesterday, in a statement, said: “I, hereby, condemn the invasion of Ekiti state government house by armed policemen and other security agents. In the process of this invasion of the government house, Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is covered by immunity under section 308 of the 1999 Constitution was brutally assaulted, teargassed, shot at, brutalised and injured, leading to hospitalisation at the government clinic, Ado Ekiti.

“The conduct of the police and the obviously acquiescing role of the Federal Government, is, to say the least, most despotic, autocratic, barbaric and treasonable. What happened today (yesterday) was a clear attempt to overthrow a sitting governor in Nigeria, and, if possible, assassinate him.

“By the provisions of sections 39 and 40, of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as altered, the people of Ekiti state have the rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association.

The People’s Democratic Party in Ekiti State and its teeming supporters needed no permit from the police before holding their peaceful rally, just like the All Progressives Congress, led by President Muhammadu Bahuri, held its own, on Tuesday.”

