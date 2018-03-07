Int’l Women’s Day: Ekwunife tasks women on fear of rejection

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Women, especially those in Nigeria, have been called upon to conquer the fear of rejection and take bold steps towards the actualisation of their dreams.

Sen. Uche Ekwunife who made the call, on Wednesday, in commemoration of the World International Women’s Day, urged women to be more resilient towards achieving their potentials.

In a statement released by Sen. Ekwunife and made available to Daily Sun, the politician with grassroots appeal described women as change agents and asked that Nigeria’s political space be opened up to encourage the involvement of more women.

She said, “Women are sound policy makers and natural change agents; they remain the life support of not just many homes but many functional establishments.

“My experience in the political field has taught me that women who wish to succeed in Nigeria’s political space need to put in a great deal of effort to pull through in the male dominated field.

“My involvement in politics has not affected me in the discharge of my duties to my lovely husband and my children. The mindset that women should sit back and only take care of the home is no longer feasible in a time like this when our society is in dire need of astute and resourceful leadership which women can equally offer.

Furthermore, Ekwunife who used the opportunity to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to engage more women in his executive said, “I do not advocate for an unfair advantage for women. I only urge our institutions and establishments to provide equal opportunities for men and women to create a more competitive society.

“In all my political outings I have faced strong opposition and this has made me better because I believe that competition breeds competence and enhances service delivery.”

She, however, encouraged young women to seek financial independency by acquiring needed skills that would place them on the path of success.