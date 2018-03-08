Int’l Women’s Day celebration: Focus on school girls abduction -Aisha Buhari

Juliana Taiwo-Obalony, Abuja

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has urged Nigerian women to make the abduction of girls in parts of the country the focus of this year’s International Women’s Day activities.

She called for sober reflection, on Thursday, in a message she posted on her Facebook page, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her, the abduction of 110 girls in their school in Dapchi, Yobe State, makes this year’s women’s day celebration, a bit different.

Mrs. Buhari explained that she has decided to develop a local theme, #LeaveOurDaughtersAlone, as a strong call for and end to abduction.

She wrote, “Today, I congratulate Nigerian Women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“For us in Nigeria, this year’s #InternationalWomensDay comes with a difference.

“We have to reflect the sad incidences of the abduction of our daughters, especially the recent one in Dapchi Yobe State.

“This for us should take center stage. That is why we decided to develop a local theme: #LeaveOurDaughtersAlone as a strong call for the end of this national disaster and hope for their release.”