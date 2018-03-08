Int’l Women’s Day: AHF, ESLF fete Benue women

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) in collaboration with the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) has joined the rest of the world to celebrate Benue women on the occasion of the 2018 International Women’s Day celebration.

Over 500 Benue women drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state witnessed the event which took place at the Dreams Events Center located on Kashim Ibrahim Way, Makurdi.

In a remark, Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AHF, Mr. Steve Aborisade said the program would accord women the opportunity to discuss their common problems with a view to finding a lasting solutions to them.

“We want to hear from our women so that we can help them. We are ready to partner with Benue women too make them be what they want to be.

“Women are marginalized and we need to empower them. They are the people who are unable to access safe sex. Most women in Nigeria who are HIV positive got the virus on their matrimonial bed. We want change and the time is now ,for women to take responsibility of themselves,” Aborisade said.

Also speaking, Prevention coordinator of AHF in Benue, Amina Iyaji information gathered at the event would be used to further educate the women.

On her part, representative of ESLF, Mrs. Gladys Shaahu maintained that the International Women’s Day is a day set aside for women to discuss their issues, challenges and gaps.

Highlights of the event included an awareness walk, health talks, HIV testing as well as distribution of sanitary pads, condoms, water containers and water treatment drugs to participants.