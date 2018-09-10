– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Mourinho crumbles at Wembley 
10th September 2018 - ATTF elects Nigeria’s Oladapo deputy president
10th September 2018 - Maguire inks new 5-year Leicester deal
10th September 2018 - Rohr targets four points against Libya
10th September 2018 - 1 dead, 37 injured in Madagascar-Senegal game
10th September 2018 - US Open: Serena fined $17,000 for violations
10th September 2018 - 4th National Youth Games begin in Ilorin
10th September 2018 - Italian club manager killed in crash
10th September 2018 - Intl. friendly: Rohr drops Musa, Ighalo Uzoho, 4 others
10th September 2018 - Pinnick, Akinwunmi, others deserve another term –Ayodele
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Intl. friendly: Rohr drops Musa, Ighalo Uzoho, 4 others
MUSA

Intl. friendly: Rohr drops Musa, Ighalo Uzoho, 4 others

— 10th September 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr have excused stand-in captain Ahmed Musa and six other players from tomorrow (Tuesday) friendly against the Lone Stars of Liberia.

The other players released from the Super Eagles camp are; Elche goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, defenders Bryan Idowu, Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo.

Senior players Ahmed Musa and Eddy Onazi have also been given permission to return to their respective clubs as well as Chinese-based striker Odion Ighalo.

READ ALSO Work commences on multi-million dollar Abuja Centenary City project

Meanwhile, CAF Confederation Cup quarter finalists Enyimba FC’s captain, Mfon Udoh and four other home –based professionals have been included in the list of 18 Super Eagles who will play against the Lone Star of Liberia.

Coach Gernot Rohr has also listed goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa (also with Enyimba FC), defenders Adeleye Olamilekan of FC IfeanyiUbah and Ebube Duru of Lobi Stars, as well as Enyimba FC forward Sunday Adetunji.

Apart from goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa who travelled with the team to Seychelles for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Pirates, all the other home –based professionals have been directed to report at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos on Monday, 10th September, latest by 3pm.

Ezenwa and the 13 other players would fly into Lagos from Addis Ababa on Monday, before the contingent is flown to Monrovia on Monday night aboard an ARIK Air plane.

The match is in celebration of Liberian President, former World Footballer of the Year George Oppong Weah, and is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the 35,000 –capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ARCHITECTS

Jabi building collapse: FG to prosecute fake architects

— 10th September 2018

“The federal government has given us assurances that they will fish out those quack and unregistered architects who are involved in the construction of the building” Marcus Nkire, Abuja In response to a recent building collapse at the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Federal Government, yesterday, through the Director General of…

  • EROSION

    Ohanaeze youths seek FG’s intervention on Ebonyi, Abia erosion menace

    — 10th September 2018

    “The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide urges the Federal Government to help in the area of erosion control…” Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has appealed to the federal government to intervene in the menace perpetrated by erosions in some parts of Ebonyi and Abia States. READ…

  • ASUP

    ASUP demands implementation of white paper on Ondo Poly

    — 10th September 2018

    ASUP described the development as unfortunate, and stressed that the situation has led to the death of many workers in the Polytechnic Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has called for immediate release of the White Paper on various panels reports on…

  • APC

    APC mulls restructuring

    — 10th September 2018

    A committee on True Federalism set up by the APC in its report to the immediate-past NWC had made a recommendations on 24 items to balance the federation. • Says FG to implement el-Rufai panel report • Ruling party playing politics with it, says PDP Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday,…

  • NOTHING AGAINST BUHARI

    I’ve nothing against Buhari to warrant police raid – Clark

    — 10th September 2018

    “I have nothing against president Muhammadu Buhari. He is the president of the whole country and not the North alone…” Godwin Tsa, Abuja Elder statesman and leader of the South South, Chief Edwin Clark has said he has nothing against President Muhammadu Buhari to warrant a raid on his Abuja residence by officers of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share