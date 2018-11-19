Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There appears to be a mad rush for the purchase of tickets by soccer enthusiasts for the international friendly football match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Cranes of Uganda at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State on Tuesday, November 20.

The various outlets, in Asaba and Warri, for the tickets, which go for N1,000.00 (regular) and N2,000.00 (VIP), have been witnessing unprecedented patronage.

It was learnt that the unprecedented rush followed the declaration of Tuesday, November 20 as public holiday by the Federal Government to enable Muslims celebrate Eid-de-Malud.

Our correspondent learnt that civil servants are particularly interested in the friendly encounter, as well as the curtain raiser between former Super Eagles players and present home based Eagles team.

The civil servants are going for the tickets, as they will be thronging the stadium from their homes because of the public holiday.

The Cranes of Uganda are expected to arrive Asaba on Monday, November 19, 2018 while the Super Eagles returned from South Africa to Asaba on Sunday, November 18, 2018 after qualifying for the next nations cup.