Bunmi Ogunyale

Three-time African champions, Super Eagles will on Tuesday arrive the capital city of Liberia, Monrovia aboard a chartered flight ahead of their friendly against Lone Stars at the 35,000-capacity Samuel Doe Sports Complex.

The team’s spokesman, Toyin Ibitoye stated this during in a brief telephone chat.

According to him, the team will arrive Monrovia Tuesday morning as there is a slight change in traveling plans ahead of the match.

Ibitoye said; “We would be traveling to Monrovia aboard a chartered Air Peace flight.”

The match is in celebration of Liberian President, former World Footballer of the Year George Oppong Weah.

The match in Liberia will follow the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Seychelles in Victoria on Saturday. The team then go into a qualification double-header against Libya in October.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles’ new boy Kelechi Nwakali is looking forward to his first full debut against Liberia.

The 20-year-old was not listed in the Eagles 3-0 win over Seychelles but was included in the 18-man party to Monrovia as the team aims to make it back to back victories for the first time in 10 outings.

Having captained Nigeria to U-17 World Cup glory in Chile 2015, making 7 appearances, scoring three goals, he then featured for the Flying Eagles a year later, making four appearances before the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Nwakali then got his debut call-up to the national team last May, starring for the B team where he scored a fantastic goal when the Eagles lost 3-2 to Atletico Madrid in Uyo.